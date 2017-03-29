autoevolution
Christian von Koenigsegg Specs a Regera with Blue Carbon, Gold Leaf Swedish Flag

 
Come to think of it, it seems only natural for Christian von Koenigsegg to go for the colors of the Swedish flag when choosing his ideal spec for a Regera. The Swedish automaker's founder did just that to complete the 2017 series seeing the K brand sharing its employee-designed Regeras with us and you can now check out the details of the CEO's vision.
For one thing, the blue and yellow have been replaced with blue carbon and... gold leaf striping. The latter, which is present on both the sculpted body of the hyper hybrid and the wheels of the beast.

We've seen the golf leaf wheels earlier this month at the Geneva Motor Show, with these being officially included on the list of options. Of course, the precious metal is applied by hand before the final clear coating is applied - may the Norse gods protect you form any curbing episodes...

As for the cabin of the 1,500 hp machine, the CEO turned to nostalgia, going from brown leather.

"The first car he and his then-girlfriend - now wife and Koenigsegg COO, Halldora - owned together was a black NA Mazda Miata with a brown leather interior. This was in 1992, two years before he first formed Koenigsegg Automotive. As Koenigsegg is very much a family company (Christian's father, Jesko, also worked with the company in its early years), Christian thought it appropriate to select an interior that has very warm memories for the family for his own personal Regera spec," the carmaker explains.

Oh, and by the way, if you're curious to find out more about Mrs. Koenigsegg, you can check out this story.

Fortunately, the end of this Regera spec virtual series (here are some other examples) will make room for real-life configurations and we'll bring you the street presence of the transmission-less hypercar as owners take delivery of their beasts.
