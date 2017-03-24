Carfection Drives The Bugatti Chiron, Reviewer Loves It To Bits

The Chiron needs no introduction. It’s the most insanely fast and opulently luxurious road-going Bugatti
of the 21st century, and the price tag reflects that: 2.4 million euros. Just about a year after its introduction at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the first Chiron driving reviews are starting to roll in.
Carfection’s Tim Stevens took to Portugal to drive the Chiron, and the 7-minute review
mostly focuses on how it feels like to be in the driver’s seat of the most badass Bugatti yet. And it’s really damn fine, Tim says. The verdict is pretty straightforward: ”My strongest impression isn't how brutal or how fast the car is. My biggest impression is, actually, just how nice it is to drive,”
referring to how effortless the Chiron feels both in the urban jungle and at high speed on the highway.
“But it is still the speed that's most impressive,”
Tim underlines, and who can argue with that? The belly of the beast is a heavily updated W16 that sports four turbochargers. 1,500 PS (1,479 bhp) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) makes it mind-bogglingly quick off the line. The trick aerodynamics, on the other hand, ensure high-speed stability and an outrageous top speed.
Limited due to safety reasons to 420 km/h (261 mph) for road use, the big bad Bug needs less than 2.5 seconds to shoot to 100 km/h (62 mph). It’s also remarkably capable in the twisties, and get this, it even has a drift mode. Ford Focus RS what now? The bottom line is, Bugatti really hit it big with the Chiron, and then some. It’s no wonder half of the 500-strong production run has already been spoken
for in a little over a year’s time.
Driving impressions aside, Kyle Lindsey (saabkyle04) has one hell of an in-depth review of the Chiron. It’s a 28-minute video covering all the little aspects of the car, and boy, the devil is definitely in the details.