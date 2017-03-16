Here's Chris Harris Flogging a Bugatti Chrion on a Runway in Dubai for Top Gear

The Bugatti Chiron just won't leave the headlignes these days. After we've shown
you an example of the hypercar being driven on the German autobahn yesterday (rumor has it Ferdinand Piech was behind the wheel), we are now back on the topic, this time with a certainty when it comes to the driver.
The man hooning the 1,500 hp monster in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page is, unmistakably, Chris Harris. We've talked
about the famous aficionado having his way with the Bug over in Dubai early next month, with the new video offering us a much more detailed view on the matter.
This time around, we are taken inside the lavish cabin of the Veyron successor, where we find Harris giggling like a schoolgirl. And while the old footage showed mild driving on the road, this time around we get to see the quad-turbo animal being put though its paces on a runway.
Meanwhile, the 2017 season of Top Gear has kicked off and while we've been treated with two episodes so far, none of them shows the Chiron adventure.
The 24th season of the BBC show seems to have returned to the thrilling arena and it seems that the awkward atmosphere of the Chris Evans
-run format of last year has been left behind.
Chriss Harris now shares the scene with Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid. The Stig is obviously here, while other occasional appearances come from Eddie Jordan and Sabine Schmitz.
And speaking of The Stig, we'll return with some of the tame racing driver's behind-the-scenes adventures later today, as we've just found out that it has visited DIY rising star Colin Furze, a builder whose contraptions we've discussed
on multiple occasions.
Until then, you can enjoy the mix between the W16 Molsheim machine and Chris Harris' lead foot behind the "play" button below.
Chris Harris flooring a Chiron for a new episode of Top Gear! 💣💣 •Video courtesy of @hamed.alhashmi #Bugatti #Chiron #OnlyChirons
A post shared by Only Bugatti Chirons (@onlychirons) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT