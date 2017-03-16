autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Here's Chris Harris Flogging a Bugatti Chrion on a Runway in Dubai for Top Gear

 
16 Mar 2017, 14:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Bugatti Chiron just won't leave the headlignes these days. After we've shown you an example of the hypercar being driven on the German autobahn yesterday (rumor has it Ferdinand Piech was behind the wheel), we are now back on the topic, this time with a certainty when it comes to the driver.
The man hooning the 1,500 hp monster in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page is, unmistakably, Chris Harris. We've talked about the famous aficionado having his way with the Bug over in Dubai early next month, with the new video offering us a much more detailed view on the matter.

This time around, we are taken inside the lavish cabin of the Veyron successor, where we find Harris giggling like a schoolgirl. And while the old footage showed mild driving on the road, this time around we get to see the quad-turbo animal being put though its paces on a runway.

Meanwhile, the 2017 season of Top Gear has kicked off and while we've been treated with two episodes so far, none of them shows the Chiron adventure.

The 24th season of the BBC show seems to have returned to the thrilling arena and it seems that the awkward atmosphere of the Chris Evans-run format of last year has been left behind.

Chriss Harris now shares the scene with Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid. The Stig is obviously here, while other occasional appearances come from Eddie Jordan and Sabine Schmitz.

And speaking of The Stig, we'll return with some of the tame racing driver's behind-the-scenes adventures later today, as we've just found out that it has visited DIY rising star Colin Furze, a builder whose contraptions we've discussed on multiple occasions.

Until then, you can enjoy the mix between the W16 Molsheim machine and Chris Harris' lead foot behind the "play" button below.


 

Chris Harris flooring a Chiron for a new episode of Top Gear! 💣💣 •Video courtesy of @hamed.alhashmi #Bugatti #Chiron #OnlyChirons

A post shared by Only Bugatti Chirons (@onlychirons) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Bugatti Chiron Bugatti hypercar chris harris Top Gear
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78