LaFerrari Shows Up For Sale With 393 Miles On The Odometer, Costs $4 Million

 
20 Mar 2017, 12:07 UTC ·
by
Even though Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG are developing the next gen of stupendously quick machines, hypercars such as the LaFerrari continue to be highly appraised on the used market.
The last LaF Coupe was produced on the final day of August in 2016, with 500 units made in the course of just about three years. This is one of them, and wouldn’t you know, the pictured LaFerrari is a bit of a garage queen.

It’s a U.S.-spec example of the breed, and the reason I called it a garage queen is what the clock shows: 393 miles, a.k.a. 632 kilometers in the metric system. That’s an undeniably low mileage for 2015 model year vehicle. Vector in the fact that this is a one-owner car, and there you have it: another LaF bought by a well-heeled guy as a foolproof investment. And that’s the thing.

People not enjoying their cars, but preserving them for the resale value to go up. And this, dear reader, is Ferrari ownership gone wrong 101. Only recently, a gentleman took his 250 GTO ’64 to Zandvoort in the Netherlands and blasted that racetrack like he owned the place. It’s not that he doesn’t care about his prized old-timer. It’s because that’s exactly what the Ferrari 250 GTO ’64 was designed for, not to sit idly in an air-conditioned garage.

For sale at Ferrari of Houston, I’ll give the LaFerrari that it’s a beautiful thing made prettier by the paintwork. The interior is a case of “black is the new black,” with leather and Alcantara almost everywhere you lay your eyes upon the cabin. Exposed carbon fiber trim furthers the driver-centric character of the LaFerrari, as does the screaming 9,000 rpm redline.

$3,999,995, which is a lot more than the model’s original sticker price, also buys you the most defining element of any Cavallino Rampante: the engine. The 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 propelling the LaF churns out 800 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. Add the burst of power from an electric motor, and the total works out to 963 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of oomph.
