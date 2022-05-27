Canyon's Fresh Pathlite:ON 9 Shows Off Precisely How an Adventure E-Bike Should Perform

Whenever we peer into what makes a bicycle tick, we need to consider the type of terrain or purpose it may be designed for. If we apply that idea to the Pathlite:ON 9, what you'll get is a bike that's designed to stick to asphalt but ready to cover some off-road portions of your journey, too, all the while carrying everything that you may need to live an adventurous life.
To start things off, take a nice long look at the images in the gallery and really let them sink in. The very first feature that should stand out is the frame design. Not only does this puppy look like it's going to be one solid machine to be riding, but how far you ride will depend on nothing more than your ability to stay mounted and pedaling for extended periods.
I say this because of the bike's battery capacity. Sure, you'll notice a massive battery pack that looks to be supplied by Bosch, but what you can't see is that there's another battery hidden in the down tube. Yes, there are two battery packs on this Pathlite, and what that means for your range is a solid 200 kilometers (124 miles). Sure, that may be in optimum conditions, but when's the last time you rode around for more than 50 miles in a day? I did that once, and I hated myself after.
cover ground should be a breeze. Since Bosch is providing the electrical power this machine relies on, Canyon drops a Bosch Performance Line CX mid-mounted motor with 85 Nm (63 lb-ft) of torque to complete the picture. That's more than we see in some MTBs within this same price range.
When I started this article, I mentioned that this sucker is meant to go the distance, and the range is a clear example. However, Canyon took this bike all the way to the end of the proverbial street and integrated features like cargo racks, fenders, and even the ability to add a trailer to it; all are possible with this one.
Imagine waking up in the morning, opening your garage door, and your biking buddy is out there waiting for you. With your machine at the ready, packed with food, water, and even some camping gear, you set off. After 30 miles of riding, you break the city line, and the occasional off-road path is now a common sight.
whistle from behind. Your friend is motioning to stop and turn around; he's found the path leading up to the mountains and where you'll eventually be camping. Without even thinking twice, you both embark upon this road without any worry. The front of the Pathlite series is equipped with 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) of travel, and the 9 is no different, just perfect for offering an even smoother ride. Helping you keep an eye on things is Bosch's E-Bike Flow app and the Nyon display mounted on the bike's stem.
Finally, I do need to point out that this sucker is currently being showcased as selling for €5,000 ($5,350 at current exchange rates). However, cyclists seem to know what's going on here because the L and XL frame sizes are already sold out; just M and S are in stock now. For me, it's too late, but maybe you're built for a medium bike. If you are and love long trips that end in overnight stays in the wilderness, you know what you've got to do.
To start things off, take a nice long look at the images in the gallery and really let them sink in. The very first feature that should stand out is the frame design. Not only does this puppy look like it's going to be one solid machine to be riding, but how far you ride will depend on nothing more than your ability to stay mounted and pedaling for extended periods.
I say this because of the bike's battery capacity. Sure, you'll notice a massive battery pack that looks to be supplied by Bosch, but what you can't see is that there's another battery hidden in the down tube. Yes, there are two battery packs on this Pathlite, and what that means for your range is a solid 200 kilometers (124 miles). Sure, that may be in optimum conditions, but when's the last time you rode around for more than 50 miles in a day? I did that once, and I hated myself after.
cover ground should be a breeze. Since Bosch is providing the electrical power this machine relies on, Canyon drops a Bosch Performance Line CX mid-mounted motor with 85 Nm (63 lb-ft) of torque to complete the picture. That's more than we see in some MTBs within this same price range.
When I started this article, I mentioned that this sucker is meant to go the distance, and the range is a clear example. However, Canyon took this bike all the way to the end of the proverbial street and integrated features like cargo racks, fenders, and even the ability to add a trailer to it; all are possible with this one.
Imagine waking up in the morning, opening your garage door, and your biking buddy is out there waiting for you. With your machine at the ready, packed with food, water, and even some camping gear, you set off. After 30 miles of riding, you break the city line, and the occasional off-road path is now a common sight.
whistle from behind. Your friend is motioning to stop and turn around; he's found the path leading up to the mountains and where you'll eventually be camping. Without even thinking twice, you both embark upon this road without any worry. The front of the Pathlite series is equipped with 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) of travel, and the 9 is no different, just perfect for offering an even smoother ride. Helping you keep an eye on things is Bosch's E-Bike Flow app and the Nyon display mounted on the bike's stem.
Finally, I do need to point out that this sucker is currently being showcased as selling for €5,000 ($5,350 at current exchange rates). However, cyclists seem to know what's going on here because the L and XL frame sizes are already sold out; just M and S are in stock now. For me, it's too late, but maybe you're built for a medium bike. If you are and love long trips that end in overnight stays in the wilderness, you know what you've got to do.