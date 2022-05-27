Limited-Edition Bash E-Bike From Serial 1 Is a Finely Trimmed Mountain Goat for $4K

That's right, good ol' Harley-Davidson is now in the e-bike business. Sure, under another name, Serial 1, but it's the same brain and brawn behind each machine they offer. This crew recently announced their second-generation family, and now, an additional limited-edition EV dubbed the Bash/Mtn. This is the trinket we'll be exploring today.
Now, if this e-bike looks similar to another cycle that Serial 1 has recently shown the world, it's because it features the same frame design as the Mosh/Cty. However, that "Mtn" stands for something, and I bet you can figure out what that is; the Bash has been adapted to more hardcore riding, like dominating some local ridgelines or parks. Heck, there's an image of a model jumping this sucker on dirt ramps. I thought I'd seen the last of days where folks jump bikes with rigid front forks. But that would mean...this puppy is a beast!
To kick things off, you've got to note one crucial aspect of this bike, which is that it's limited to only 1,050 units, 525 for the United States and 525 for the folks over in Europe. To get your hands on one, you will need to dish out $4,000 (€3,700 at current exchange rates), and while that may seem like a lot, remember what you're buying; a limited-edition single-track crushing machine.
Yet the kick riders will feel when they first step onto a Serial 1 e-bike is also provided by the motor. In the case of the Bash, it's equipped with a Brose S Mag motor that boasts 90 Nm (66.4 lb-ft) of torque. That should be more than enough to get you climbing with ease, and with a limited top speed of 20 mph (32 kph), rocking around town on a Harley never seemed so accessible. With 529 Watt-hours of juice, the Bash can achieve 95 miles (152 kilometers) of range under ideal conditions.
Diving deeper into the Bash, I was delighted to see that Serial 1 chose to equip this baby with a Gates Carbon drivetrain, single speed. What does that mean for the modern cyclist? Nothing more than one of the most silent, no-hassle, and reliable drivetrains around. I'm starting to understand why we're being asked to dish out $4k.
this machine are features like the Yucca Tan paint job with that added Gloss Graffiti touches on the fork, chainstay, and that signature bar underneath the top tube. Also, if you look closely at the seat tube, you'll notice an integrated suspension with 50 millimeters (2 inches) of travel to smoothen out any bumps that the Michelin E-Wild tires couldn't reduce. Both tires and seat post prove crucial if you want to take things a bit off-road, and to keep things under control, a pair of four-piston hydraulic disk brakes clamp down on 203 millimeters (8 inches) rotors. Oversized rotors are a must, considering the Bash weighs 48.8 pounds (22 kilograms).
Without sounding too much like a commercial, there's more. To bring this bike to modern standards, Serial 1 also offers app connectivity for the Bash. This allows owners to plan and track their rides through Google Cloud services and acts as an anti-theft device in case you end up in the wrong neighborhood and don't have a lock. Seeing as how you're dishing out quite a bit of cash, this feature is a must.
At the end of the day, you aren't buying just an e-bike anymore; you'll be getting your hands on one of 1,050 pieces that have been crafted by the hearts and minds at Harley-Davidson and Serial 1. Personally, I'd dish out the $4K and put this puppy in a glass case. Yeah, seems like an excellent machine to put up for auction in about 50 years. If you also have last year's Mosh/Tribute, you're good to go.
