OL+EM Bespoke Titanium E-Bikes Flaunt a 3D-Printed Battery, Come in 5,000+ Combinations

Available in over 5,000 combinations, with a handmade aerospace titanium frame and featuring a bespoke, 3D-printed battery, the OL+EM e-bike makes for one unique and sweet ride.
OL+EM is the name of a brand created by a product designer in Europe, with a passion for cycling and protecting the environment. The frames of the bikes are handmade from titanium, in OL+EM’s workshop in the Czech Republic. OL+EM specializes in making only bespoke two-wheelers, all tailored to the exact requirements of the customer. Its prototype bikes have been put to test in the harshest environments, covering around 7,500 km (4,660 miles) so far.
Customers get in touch with the designer and get to decide on every component of the e-bike, from the battery to the frame, saddle, grips, pedals, wheels size, tires, and so on. OL+EM works with suppliers from the U.S., Germany, and the U.K.
With a minimalist yet stylish and clean design, the OL+EM electric bike tips the scales at just 13 kg (28.6 lb), thanks to its titanium frame and carbon fiber fork.
The bespoke battery is 3D-printed and light. There are two available packs to choose from. The first one is the 36V/ 7Ah Sprint pack that weighs 1.3 kg (2.8 lb), is not lockable, and offers up to 70 km (43 miles) of range per charge. It has a charging time of 2.5 hours. The other option is the 36V/10.5Ah Tour battery pack, which weighs 1.8 kg (4 lb), is lockable, and offers up to 100 km (62 miles) on a charge. Both batteries have a quick release system and come with magnetic contacts and latch.
The OL+EM you see in the images and video, which represents the base upon you start customizing your wheeler, packs a Bafang M800 motor with 200W of continuous power and a torque of 55 Nm. The bike can hit 25 kph and 25 mph in the U.S. with the pedal assist.
All bikes are designed to use a Gates Carbon belt, which ensures a quiet ride and minimal to zero maintenance. Automatic lights have been integrated both in the front and rear, so they’ll switch on by themselves when the light is too low, so you won’t have to worry about that. There’s also a compact LCD display with USB on the handlebars.
Such a beautifully handcrafter two-wheeler doesn’t come cheap, as you can probably imagine. The base price of the OL+EM e-bike is €6,350 (around $6,630) on Indiegogo. Once you choose your perk, you’ll get contacted by the manufacturer and start working on building your perfect bespoke e-bike. Shipping is estimated to start in October 2022, but you’ll find out all the details you want once you get in touch with the OL+EM team.
