Harley-Davidson's New Gen of Serial 1 E-Bikes Are Built To Demolish Other Cycling Brands

If you weren't aware that Harley-Davidson is in the e-bike business, now you are. Dubbed Serial 1, this fresh e-bike brand is part of the Harley-Davidson family, and as the brand name implies, it pays tribute to the company's "Serial Number One" motorcycle. Since 2020 this offshoot brand has shown the world what it can do, and now, it has unleashed the second generation of machines. If that's not enough to get your attention, how about Google's implications in the new lineup?
Now, you may be aware of Serial 1's previous lineup; you'll find several articles scattered through autoevolution if you aren't. Nonetheless, out with the old and in with three (for the U.S.) new e-bikes built to compete against other cycling manufacturers with an already-present grip on this industry. We've been presented with the Rush/Cty Speed, Rush/Cty Step-Thru, and the Mosh/Cty. A fourth machine exists, but it's destined for the European market, where the speed limits are lower than in the U.S.
If you doubted Harley-Davidson's implications in the building process of these e-bikes, don't because they're designed and engineered on the company's Milwaukee grounds, "using the same principles and processes that guide electric motorcycle development." Any other doubts?
these machines, any cyclist can appreciate how solid they look. I wonder how they feel. Well, one way to figure out what's in store is to note that these puppies are built around a mid-mounted motor, you know, the right kind.
This time around, Brose is the manufacturer called upon to supply riders with 90 Nm (66 lb-ft) of torque and working with nothing but Gates Carbon Drive components. As for shifting gears, an Enviolo Automatiq CVT hub takes the worry out of switching gears and ensures your bike is in optimum shape for the terrains you're traveling through.
What more could you want? Speed? That's simple; each bike is limited to 20 mph (32 kph), except for the Cty Speed, which has a cap at 28 mph (45 kph); my favorite! However, this variation uses a different unit from Brose, the TF Mag, while the other bikes feature the S Mag motor. Depending on the bike you choose, battery packs will offer 529 Wh or 706 Wh of juice, enough for a max range (the Cty Speed) of 115 miles (185 kilometers). Yes, around 3 times the average American travels in a day. What more could you want? Oh yeah, continue reading.
something more than just your usual urban mobility machine. With this partnership, the Serial 1 bikes will now be able to access all that Google services have to offer, including Google Maps turn-by-turn navigation, app-controlled security features, and real-time data collection and analysis. All that's part of the new Serial 1 app, and with it, riders will also be able to track their journeys in real-time, stay on top of battery levels and energy consumption, and even set service reminders.
Beyond the tech, these new bikes are also designed to be the perfect urban companion, and most of them include cargo racks on both the front and rear wheel, fenders, and LED lighting. With the range you can achieve, bike-packing trips seem a very real possibility. G.G. Harley-Davidson!
I bet you're curious about how much these puppies will run you. Well, the least expensive is the Mosh/Cty, cruising in at $3,800, the Rush/Cty Step-Thru at $5,000, and the Speed at $5,600. Pricing for the European market differs. Personally, I can't wait to test drive one of these buggers. After all, the brand history they bring stands for something. Looking for a new e-bike?
