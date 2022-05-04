F. Alonso's Carbon Fiber Kimoa E-Bike Unveiled, Just in Time for the F1 Miami Grand Prix

Kimoa. Kimoa. Where have I heard that name before? Oh yeah, it's the brand that Fernando Alonso founded back in 2017. If you're not aware of it, just know that they retail everything apparel, caps, sunglasses, and other specialized gear. This time around, a new machine will be extending the brand's reach, the Kimoa E-Bike.
If you're wondering why Kimoa would be adding an e-bike to their arsenal, it may have something to do with Alonso's passion for cycling. Back in August 2021, he also stunned Twitter with an outrageous 160-kilometer (99.4-mile) solo run; it was only a matter of time before we could see Alonso riding his own gear.
As for the machine we're here to talk about, the Kimoa E-Bike, you may be wondering why it looks a lot like another famed e-bike, the Superstrata. This is because the same crew that manufactures the Superstrata also spits out the new Kimoa. That crew is Arevo, and if you don't know anything about them, this is a clear example that you should. With headquarters in Silicon Valley, Japan, and Vietnam, this crew quickly rose to power through the way they manufacture components and frames.
Now, the results of this process yield a smooth and continuous carbon fiber frame that seems to be lacking a certain something, a seat tube. It's a trait that defines the Superstrata, but another 3D printed bicycle, the German Urwahn bikes, the ones built from steel.
Looking over the images in the gallery, I also noticed an array of handlebar styles and wheels. This could only mean that the Kimoa is versatile enough to be seen flying down roads, cruising city streets and parks, and made to handle those longer journeys. It looks like it can dominate gravel roads too. With a peak range of 55 miles (88.5 kilometers), it should be more than enough to keep you riding until you're sore. Once the batteries are drained, two hours is all it will take to get to riding again.
SimplyEV's Wynwood location. This means prime real estate for potential buyers and onlookers attending the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. If you can't make it to Miami, not a problem, you'll be able to get in touch with the SimplyEV crew online and take things from there.
Finally, this doesn't seem to be the end of the story either; the E-Bike will be susceptible to electronic upgrades, so be on the lookout for other e-bike gear. I'd like to add that the beauty of the Kimoa brand and the E-Bike is the F1 racing heritage it brings, and that alone is priceless. Heck, if I ended up getting one of these puppies, I'd ride it once and then mount it onto my wall for all the world to see. You'll probably find a Kimoa E-Bike in a museum or shrine devoted to Fernando Alonso.
