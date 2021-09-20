Harley-Davidson Serial 1 Premium MOSH/TRIBUTE Almost Sold Out Since Recent Debut

Cycling enthusiasts were undoubtedly excited when the Harley-Davidson-powered Serial 1 brand launched in 2020, and they’ve got even more reasons to be thrilled, as the company released the first model from its new, exclusive S1 series, the MOSH/TRIBUTE.
Serial 1 decided to follow up the successful launch of the production version MOSH/CTY and one-off MOSH/CHOPPER with a new series of limited-edition models with a premium finish, upgraded technology and exclusive components. The first one is the MOSH/TRIBUTE, presented as a tribute to the vintage prototype that actually inspired the creation of this e-bike brand.
Unveiled at Electrify Expo, the largest e-mobility festival in the U.S., on September 18, this vintage-inspired beauty is an elevated take on Serial 1’s MOSH/CTY production model, which was introduced in October 2020. Some of the similar features include the glossy black frame, the striking (and exclusive for Serial 1) Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires, and the contrasting hand-crafted leather saddle.
The lightweight Brose S MAG motor delivers 90 Nm (66 lb.ft.) of torque, for a quick launch and enough power to tackle challenging hills. The maintenance-free Gates carbon-fiber drive belt is also smooth and quiet, while the front and rear hydraulic disk brakes make sure that this e-bike can move fast and withstand all-weather conditions.
The 27.5 x 35 mm (1.3 x 1.18 inch) wheels, with stainless-steel spokes, are fitted with voluminous tires, for excellent shock absorption and responsive handling. In terms of lighting, the MOSH/TRIBUTE features a distinctive LED headlamp mounted on the handlebar, tail and brake lights, plus a frontal light that’s activated when the e-bike is powered up. The 529 Wh lithium-ion battery is easy to handle and charge, and it can deliver a maximum range of 105 miles (169 km).
According to Serial 1, the $5,999 premium e-bike is already almost sold out. Only 650 units were built, 325 for the U.S. and 325 for Europe, with deliveries expect to start just in time for this year’s winter holidays.
You can still get your hands on a vintage-inspired MOSH/TRIBUTE. If not, you can wait for the next premium model, as Serial 1 announced it will continue to roll out limited-edition versions of its production e-bikes.
