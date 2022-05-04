2X2 Ultra Bike Boasts Phenomenal Cross-Country Capabilities, Barely Touches the Surface

Simply named “2X2 Ultra Bike”, this behemoth of a vehicle has a very homemade look to it and packs gigantic wheels with low-pressure tires that make it “the most cross-country electric vehicle on the planet Earth”, to accurately quote its manufacturer.
This beast of an e-bike measures 2,100 mm (82.6”) in length and has a height of 1,040 mm (41”), with a seat height of 750 mm (29”). It’s also a hefty vehicle that tips the scales at 60.7 kg (133.8 lb) and that’s without the power supply.
Boasting phenomenal cross-country capabilities on both land and water, the 2X2 Ultra Bike is not your average off-road electric bike, but a powerful vehicle that packs two 1,000W 48V brushless DC air-cooled motors, delivering high torque. It can hit a top speed of 50 kph/31 mph and comes with fully electronic throttle control.
In the presentation video you see below this article, the 2X2 Ultra Bike is being tested in some really challenging conditions, plunging into deep snow in the middle of the woods. But it handles everything beautifully, not getting stuck once. It barely touches the surface and almost hovers instead, thanks to those enormous wheels with low-pressure tires.
It is those tires that allow it to conquer any type of terrain, whether it has to deal with mud, swamps, sand, 3 ft (1 m) deep snow, and water. Not only that, but it does so with minimal energy consumption.
The 2X2 Ultra Bike also comes with a built-in, removable gasoline generator that can be of great use when you’re going on longer rides and you need unlimited range. The built-in battery charger recharges the battery on the go while the generator is running. However, you can always remove the portable generator and rely solely on the batteries for shorter trips. There’s also a built-in inverter that allows you to power tools and appliances up to 3,000W.
Customers can choose between a 1.8kWh or a 2.6kWh Lifepo4 battery that can offer ranges of up to 40 miles (64 km) per charge.
If you’re interested in the Russian-made 2X2 Ultra Bike, you can get it for $1,990.
