Fat Tire Ultra Is Blix's Most Versatile E-Bike Yet, Boasts a Range of 80 Miles per Charge

Blix’s new electric bike is touted as its most versatile one yet, a modular two-wheeler built to handle anything from off-road adventures to your daily urban commutes. Meet the fat tire Ultra.
Up until now, the Santa Cruz-based bike manufacturer has focused more on city cruisers and cargo bikes, like the mighty Packa Genie, which boasts a range of up to 80 miles (128 km) per charge. But with the Blix Ultra, the Californian company makes its entry into the off-road adventure bikes market.
Versatile, powerful, and with a modular design, the Ultra can be configured in various ways and can transition from a Class 2 to a Class 3 electric bike. Moreover, using Blix’s accessories, you can easily turn it into a heavy-duty cargo bicycle.
With its 26” x 4” fat tires, Blix Ultra can handle any type of terrain while still keeping you comfortable in the saddle and ensuring you have a smooth ride. The e-bike fits riders between 5’6” and 6’2” (170 cm and 189 cm).
It has a 6061 aluminum alloy frame, an 8-speed gear shifter, hydraulic discs, and a Bluetooth-enabled display. Two 48V/672 Wh batteries power the wheeler, one in the front and one in the rear, totaling 1,344 Wh and making sure you get double the range without having to stop to swap batteries. Fully charging the battery does require seven hours (per battery), but Ultra claims to offer up to 80 miles (128 km) of two-wheeled fun per charge. Moreover, Blix guarantees 25,000 miles (40,233 km) of battery life.
Blix Ultra packs a 750W motor with 1,350W of peak power and 90 Nm of torque.
A dedicated mobile app enhances your riding experience, giving you access to features such as over-the-air firmware updates, riding data, the possibility to toggle between the Class 2 and Class 3 e-bike modes, and more.
The Blix Ultra fat tire e-bike is available to order on the official website and starts at $2,000. The price goes up if you opt for accessories, and there are plenty to choose from, such as a front or rear rack, a front basket, passenger footpegs, fenders, rear-wheel guards, and more.
