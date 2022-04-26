Frey CC Fat Is a Monster on Two Wheels, Packs 1,500W, Fat Tires, and a Full Suspension

Chinese e-bike manufacturer Frey has a competitive lineup of electric mountain bikes and city commuters, with the two-wheelers packing both premium components as well as powerful motors. And to make the whole package attractive, the bikes are also decently priced, given what you’re getting for your money. The CC Fat is the latest model released by the company and is a fat-tire monster built for any terrain.
Frey’s CC fat tire is the manufacturer’s variation of its step-through CC bike, introduced three years ago, a versatile commuter with full suspension. The CC Fat keeps the successful design and the full suspension but adds 26 x 4” Maxxis fat tires to the mix, to make the wheeler capable of handling any type of trail and terrain.
What makes Frey stand out is the fact that it doesn’t skimp on premium parts with its bikes, even though you can get them for even half the price of high-end, European, or American-made electric bicycles. So it is only natural for the CC Fat to keep the tradition going. Frey equipped the two-wheeler with Magura MT5e, 4-piston brakes, a Shimano Alivio 9-speed drivetrain, a RockShox Monarch RL shock in the rear, and an air suspension fork with 140 mm of travel in the front.
According to Frey, the CC Fat was designed to keep riders as comfortable as possible in the saddle and for as long as possible, regardless of whether they’re using the bike for hunting in snowy forests, cruising on beaches, or on bumpy trails.
But comfort is only one big selling point of this wheeler, with the CC Fat offering more than just smooth rides. It is also a powerful bike, being equipped with one of the most popular mid-drive motors on the market, the Bafang Ultra M620, which delivers 1,000W of continuous power, a peak power of no less than 1,500W, and a maximum torque of 160 Nm.
Paired with a downtube-integrated 48V/21Ah/1,008Wh battery, the CC Fat boasts of offering up to 100 miles (160 km) of fun on a charge when riding it in a lower power setting, according to Electrek. If you want to use it on its maximum power setting, you can still squeeze up to 30 miles (51 km) per charge. There’s no info on the bike’s top speed.
As for the price of the Frey CC Fat e-bike, it’s not exactly budget-friendly, but it’s still more affordable when you stack it up against most competitors. Production for the two-wheeler is scheduled to start this July and the first 50 units will be sold for $4,480. You can now order the fat tire bike on the manufacturer’s website.
