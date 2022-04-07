C3STROM Astro Is an E-Bike With a Motorcycle Spirit, Gorgeous and High-Performance

Some e-bikes stand out through their impressive range, others through their speed, level of comfort, or design. C3STROM’s Astro seems to offer all of the above, with appearance being its number one quality. The two-wheeler is an electric bicycle with a motorcycle spirit, aiming to change the face of e-bikes.
Solid, made for any terrain, comfortable, and powerful, the Astro is simply a head-turner. I know that most manufacturers today boast of being “innovative”, but C3STROM did indeed push the limits of bike design with the Astro. In C3STROM’s words, the bike is “unconventional” in looks and also offers some really competitive features.
With a design inspired by motorcycles, Astro is a versatile wheeler that can fit various types of riders. And the best part is that by being classified as a Class 3 e-bike, you can ride it without a driver’s license.
The e-bike has an aluminum frame, a long and comfortable custom-made seat filled with silicone, 20” fat tires and a 7-speed Shimano derailleur, hydraulic brakes, and a front suspension with a lockout function.
On to more serious business, the Astro is equipped with a powerful 750W Bafang rear hub motor that produces 80 Nm of torque. In its on-road mode, the bike can go as fast as 28 mph (45 kph), but there’s also an off-road mode available, which boosts that speed to 32 mph (51.5 kph).
The battery capacity of the Astro depends on which version you opt for, the standard or the Astro Pro. As standard, the bike comes with a 780 Wh battery that claims to offer a range of up to 50 miles (80 km) on a charge. If you go with the Pro version, you get an even bigger battery, with a capacity of 1,040 Wh. That also means a boost in range, with the bike claiming to offer up to 78 miles (125 km) of fun on two wheels per charge.
There’s a rear rack available as optional with the e-bike, and it has a payload capacity of 33 lb (15 kg). A 3.5” LCD display shows you all the important riding data, and the Astro is equipped with a 130 Lux headlight with high and low beam. A mobile app is also available for the bike, and it is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
I for one am absolutely smitten with this gorgeous wheeler, and the best part about it is that it is also decently priced, considering all it has to offer. You can get the C3STROM Astro as standard for $1,700, while the Astro Pro will cost you $1,900. Take a better look at this beauty in the video below.
With a design inspired by motorcycles, Astro is a versatile wheeler that can fit various types of riders. And the best part is that by being classified as a Class 3 e-bike, you can ride it without a driver’s license.
The e-bike has an aluminum frame, a long and comfortable custom-made seat filled with silicone, 20” fat tires and a 7-speed Shimano derailleur, hydraulic brakes, and a front suspension with a lockout function.
On to more serious business, the Astro is equipped with a powerful 750W Bafang rear hub motor that produces 80 Nm of torque. In its on-road mode, the bike can go as fast as 28 mph (45 kph), but there’s also an off-road mode available, which boosts that speed to 32 mph (51.5 kph).
The battery capacity of the Astro depends on which version you opt for, the standard or the Astro Pro. As standard, the bike comes with a 780 Wh battery that claims to offer a range of up to 50 miles (80 km) on a charge. If you go with the Pro version, you get an even bigger battery, with a capacity of 1,040 Wh. That also means a boost in range, with the bike claiming to offer up to 78 miles (125 km) of fun on two wheels per charge.
There’s a rear rack available as optional with the e-bike, and it has a payload capacity of 33 lb (15 kg). A 3.5” LCD display shows you all the important riding data, and the Astro is equipped with a 130 Lux headlight with high and low beam. A mobile app is also available for the bike, and it is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
I for one am absolutely smitten with this gorgeous wheeler, and the best part about it is that it is also decently priced, considering all it has to offer. You can get the C3STROM Astro as standard for $1,700, while the Astro Pro will cost you $1,900. Take a better look at this beauty in the video below.