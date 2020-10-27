New Harley-Davidson Serial 1 Electric Bicycle Revealed With Mid-Mounted Motor

Hard times call for drastic measures, and as far as H-D is concerned, they’re now serious about e-bikes. Under the Serial 1 Cycle Company sub-brand, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer has high hopes of reaching a much younger audience.
People with lots of expendable income, that is, because Harley-Davidson is known for charging a lot of money even for entry-level motorcycles. Pricing information for the Series 1 line of retro electric bicycles will be announced on November 16th, but deliveries for the North American market will have to wait until the spring of 2021.
Drawing inspiration from the prototype developed by William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson in 1903, the e-bike in the photo gallery combines a black frame with a brown seat, white tires, and polished springs. The Series 1 Cycle Company didn’t mention any powertrain specifications other than a mid-mounted electric motor and a frame-mounted battery pack. Range also happens to be a bit of a mystery.
What comes as a bit of a surprise is the belt-drive system, apparently inspired by the Gates setup of the LiveWire electric motorcycle. The headlights and taillights are integrated into the frame, the wheel hubs feature a thru-axle design, and the dual-piston hydraulic brakes appear to be Tektro units with 203-millimeter drilled rotors.
Described as “a styling exercise” which is “not necessarily intended for mass production,” the pictured prototype is likely going to be toned down for the entry-level specification of the e-bike. You can also expect top-dollar trims, and knowing Harley-Davidson, the Series 1 Cycle Company may also develop a Launch Edition of sorts.
Led by a team of H-D alumni such as president Jason Huntsman and product development head honcho Ben Lund, the new company was born as a skunkworks project within Harley’s Product Development Center. Other noteworthy officials include brand director Aaron Frank and marketing specialist Hannah Altenburg.
“The eBicycle space is at the forefront of a global mobility revolution,” declared Frank. “The formation of Serial 1 allows Harley-Davidson to play a key role in this mobility revolution while allowing Serial 1 to focus exclusively on the customer and deliver an unmatched riding experience rooted in freedom and adventure.”
