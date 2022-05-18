Supercharged 1964 Studebaker Hawk Hidden for 27 Years Is a Rare, One-of-7 Show Car

The Avanti is obviously the most sought-after due to its then-revolutionary design and the fact that it became America's fastest production car at the time of its introduction. The Avanti also set an impressive number of records at the Bonneville Salt Flats. But Studebaker's forced-induction greatness extended beyond the fiberglass luxury coupe.
The supercharged, 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8, which was rated at 289 horsepower, found its way into other vehicles too. It spawned the rare Super Lark, America's first compact muscle car, and it was also fitted in coupes from the Hawk series.
The vehicle you're looking at, a Gran Turismo Hawk from 1964, is one of those cars. Introduced in 1962, the GT Hawk was the last incarnation of the series. It was built until 1964 as the range-topping version of the Hawk and sold with a selection of powerful V8 engines.
Initially available with a 289 V8 good for either 210 or 225 horsepower, the GT Hawk received the Avanti's R-series 289 in 1963. This mill came with 240 horses in naturally aspirated form and with 289 horsepower when equipped with a Paxton supercharger.
Not rare enough for you? Well, then you should know that this Astra White example is one of the seven cars that Studebaker made for the auto show tour.
Yup, this is one of the Hawks that Studebaker used to brag about the supercharged 289 V8 and the records it set at the Bonneville Salt Flats with that engine stuffed into an Avanti. The car you're looking at was displayed at the 1964 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Almost 60 years later and the GT Hawk is looking for a new owner. One who would restore it to its former glory and cherish it like the extremely rare classic it is. Yes, this Studebaker has seen better days, but it's a miracle that it has lived to see 2022. Let me explain why.
scrapyard. So this Hawk was very close to going to the crusher.
There's no specific info as to when it was saved and how many years it spent on the road, but the seller claims he only drove it for 10 miles (16 km) upon purchase for an inspection. In short, this Studebaker spent the last 27 years in storage.
The coupe has a few rust issues, and the black vinyl top is almost gone, but it does come with its original, numbers-matching V8 engine. The mill still turns, but whoever buys this will need to rebuild the supercharger to go places.
The Hawk still sports its original white paint and comes with a long list of factory goodies, including a radio, power brakes and power steering, a heavy-duty suspension, and a 160-mph (257-kph) speedometer. It also comes with a documented factory build sheet and proof that it was tagged as a show car.
This super rare GT Hawk is being auctioned off by eBay seller "studenut!" as we speak. Bidding has reached only $8,100 with seven days to go, but the listing still has a "reserve not met" status. How much do you think is this car worth?
The supercharged, 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8, which was rated at 289 horsepower, found its way into other vehicles too. It spawned the rare Super Lark, America's first compact muscle car, and it was also fitted in coupes from the Hawk series.
The vehicle you're looking at, a Gran Turismo Hawk from 1964, is one of those cars. Introduced in 1962, the GT Hawk was the last incarnation of the series. It was built until 1964 as the range-topping version of the Hawk and sold with a selection of powerful V8 engines.
Initially available with a 289 V8 good for either 210 or 225 horsepower, the GT Hawk received the Avanti's R-series 289 in 1963. This mill came with 240 horses in naturally aspirated form and with 289 horsepower when equipped with a Paxton supercharger.
Not rare enough for you? Well, then you should know that this Astra White example is one of the seven cars that Studebaker made for the auto show tour.
Yup, this is one of the Hawks that Studebaker used to brag about the supercharged 289 V8 and the records it set at the Bonneville Salt Flats with that engine stuffed into an Avanti. The car you're looking at was displayed at the 1964 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Almost 60 years later and the GT Hawk is looking for a new owner. One who would restore it to its former glory and cherish it like the extremely rare classic it is. Yes, this Studebaker has seen better days, but it's a miracle that it has lived to see 2022. Let me explain why.
scrapyard. So this Hawk was very close to going to the crusher.
There's no specific info as to when it was saved and how many years it spent on the road, but the seller claims he only drove it for 10 miles (16 km) upon purchase for an inspection. In short, this Studebaker spent the last 27 years in storage.
The coupe has a few rust issues, and the black vinyl top is almost gone, but it does come with its original, numbers-matching V8 engine. The mill still turns, but whoever buys this will need to rebuild the supercharger to go places.
The Hawk still sports its original white paint and comes with a long list of factory goodies, including a radio, power brakes and power steering, a heavy-duty suspension, and a 160-mph (257-kph) speedometer. It also comes with a documented factory build sheet and proof that it was tagged as a show car.
This super rare GT Hawk is being auctioned off by eBay seller "studenut!" as we speak. Bidding has reached only $8,100 with seven days to go, but the listing still has a "reserve not met" status. How much do you think is this car worth?