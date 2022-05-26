DarkKnight Cyberfold E-Scooter Is the Two-Wheeled Version of the Batmobile, Can Hit 62 Mph

Korean-made DarkKnight Cyberfold Hyper electric scooter has a well-chosen name, as it does look like a two-wheeled version of the Batmobile. However, I’m not sure where exactly you’d be allowed to ride this thing, as the striking beast claims it can hit around 100 kph (62 mph).
WEPED is based in Korea and it’s been in the electric scooter business since 2014. The manufacturer wanted to take a new design approach with its wheelers and came up with what it dubs a new vehicle category: a fusion of bicycle and motorcycle.
The colorful electric scooter you see in the images and the videos below this article is the DarkKnight Cyberfold Hyper, a rugged monster that packs 16” off-road tires and weighs a whopping 70 kg (154 lb). It measures 1677 x 390 x 1090 mm (66” x 15.3” x 42.9”) and is equipped with front and rear dual spring shock absorbers and foldable handlebars and footpegs.
Those who want to make the massive scooter even more eye-catching can also tune the DarkKnight and add colored LEDs for the footpegs or its body. 30Ah Samsung external batteries are also available as add-ons and you also need to buy a charger for the two-wheeler, as it doesn’t come with one.
We don’t have any info on the motor specs of the DarkKnight, but we do know that the wheeler comes with a dual hub motor and hyper controller and WEPED boasts of the scooter being able to hit an insane speed of 100 kph (62 mph).
The range of the e-scooter is just as impressive, with the 72V/60Ah battery claiming to offer up to 150 km (93 miles) on a single charge. You can also increase that capacity by adding 30Ah with the extra battery available for purchase.
With such looks and specs, you can imagine the DarkKnight Cyberfold is not for every pocket, with the two-wheeler setting you back $9,990.
