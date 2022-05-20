Fat-Tire Ranger Folding E-Bike Flaunts a Sturdy Construction and Competitive Features

Folding bikes are not exactly seen as the most solidly built two-wheelers, with people choosing them mostly for convenience and portability. But the Heybike Ranger aims to be the exception to the rule, boasting all-terrain fat tires, a large payload, and a sturdy rear rack.
The Ranger is not the most affordable model from e-bike manufacturer Heybike. In fact, it’s the second most expensive two-wheeler in its lineup, after the step-thru Explore, which is priced at $1,900. But even so, the bike is a great value for the money, offering some really nice features and competitive specs.
This fat tire wheeler has a step-thru and folding design, packs 20” x 4” (50.8 x 10 cm) all-terrain, fat tires, and is suitable for riders with heights ranging from 5’3” and 6’3” (161 cm and 192 cm). Thanks to its sturdy construction, large battery, and fat tires, the Ranger is not exactly light, tipping the scales at 70.5 lb (32 kg), with the battery alone weighing 10.5 lb (4.8 kg). As for the payload capacity of the Ranger, the e-bike can handle up to 330 lb (150 kg).
But it is that hefty 48V/15 Ah battery that promises ranges of up to 48 miles (77 km) on the pedal assist, making the Ranger a very reliable bike that can assist you in all your daily commutes. The battery takes five to six hours to fully charge.
Heybike equipped the Ranger with a 500W brushless gear motor and with it being a Class 3 e-bike, it can go as fast as 28 mph (45 kph).
A large, backlit display provides all the important info such as mileage, speed, power, battery, and so on. Other notable features of the Ranger are its front suspension, 7-speed Shimano gear, a very sturdy rear rack, a front mount that lets you add a front rack or basket (as add-ons, not included in the standard price), and its two-steps folding mechanism that turns the bike into a portable vehicle measuring just 39.3 x 23.6 x 31.4” (100 x 60 x 80 cm).
Heybike sells its Ranger fat tire e-bike for $1,400, but the price goes up if you also opt for accessories such as a saddle bag, front rack, and so on.
