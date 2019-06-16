autoevolution
 

Bugatti La Voiture Noire Marble Wrap Looks Spot On

16 Jun 2019, 10:15 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Remember the Rolls-Royce Sweptail? The elongated coupe used to hold the title of the world's most expensive new car. However, that accolade was grabbed by the Bugatti La Voiture Noire - while the British machine came with a price of $13 million, the French monster was sold for $18.7 million, with the Molsheim machine making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show back in March.
18 photos
Bugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo ConstantiniBugatti Veyron Legend Meo Constantini
When introducing the W16 one-off, the Volkswagen Group's crown jewel brand admitted it would need an extra 2.5 years to complete the development of the machine and hand this over to its owner.

That's why Bugatti brought a mock-up to the said Swiss event, with the show car getting around using electric motors instead of turning to quad-turbo muscle as expected.

And the LVN is still covered in mystery - the automotive producer hasn't mentioned the name of the aficionado who adorned his or her garage with the machine.

The rumor mill talks about two figures, namely former Volkswagen Group chairman Ferdinand Piech and soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also famous for his love of Bugs.

As it turns out, the world wide web continues to fantasize about the Bugatti La Voiture Noire. For instance, I've brought along a rendering that portrays the 8-liter toy with something that appears to be a marble wrap.

The render sitting before us comes from devilofmarble - as the name of the social media label shows, it has a thing for marble, so the Bugatti La Voiture Noire isn't its only work of the kind.

Oh, and if this image seems a bit off, keep in mind that the real world has already brought us a Chiron gifted with a marble wrap, albeit using the classic white take. Then again, such a second skin can be easily removed by specialists who handle such jobs, so there's no reason to fret.


Bugatti Bugatti Chiron Bugatti La Voiture Noire wrap marble wrap
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
BUGATTI models:
BUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticBUGATTI DivoBUGATTI Divo ExoticBUGATTI Chiron SportBUGATTI Chiron Sport ExoticBUGATTI ChironBUGATTI Chiron ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport VitesseBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse ExoticAll BUGATTI models  
 
 