Bugatti La Voiture Noire Marble Wrap Looks Spot On

Remember the Rolls-Royce Sweptail ? The elongated coupe used to hold the title of the world's most expensive new car. However, that accolade was grabbed by the Bugatti La Voiture Noire - while the British machine came with a price of $13 million, the French monster was sold for $18.7 million, with the Molsheim machine making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show back in March. 18 photos



That's why Bugatti brought a mock-up to the said Swiss event, with the show car getting around using electric motors instead of turning to quad-turbo muscle as expected.



And the LVN is still covered in mystery - the automotive producer hasn't mentioned the name of the aficionado who adorned his or her garage with the machine.



The rumor mill talks about two figures, namely former Volkswagen Group chairman Ferdinand Piech and soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also famous for his love of Bugs.



As it turns out, the world wide web continues to fantasize about the Bugatti La Voiture Noire. For instance, I've brought along a rendering that portrays the 8-liter toy with something that appears to be a marble wrap.



The render sitting before us comes from devilofmarble - as the name of the social media label shows, it has a thing for marble, so the Bugatti La Voiture Noire isn't its only work of the kind.



Oh, and if this image seems a bit off, keep in mind that the real world has already brought us a Chiron





Then again, such a second skin can be easily removed by specialists who handle such jobs, so there's no reason to fret.