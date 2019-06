Bugatti La Voiture Noire Marble Wrap Looks Spot On

When introducing the W16 one-off, the Volkswagen Group's crown jewel brand admitted it would need an extra 2.5 years to complete the development of the machine and hand this over to its owner.That's why Bugatti brought a mock-up to the said Swiss event, with the show car getting around using electric motors instead of turning to quad-turbo muscle as expected.And the LVN is still covered in mystery - the automotive producer hasn't mentioned the name of the aficionado who adorned his or her garage with the machine.The rumor mill talks about two figures, namely former Volkswagen Group chairman Ferdinand Piech and soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also famous for his love of Bugs.As it turns out, the world wide web continues to fantasize about the Bugatti La Voiture Noire. For instance, I've brought along a rendering that portrays the 8-liter toy with something that appears to be a marble wrap.The render sitting before us comes from devilofmarble - as the name of the social media label shows, it has a thing for marble, so the Bugatti La Voiture Noire isn't its only work of the kind.Oh, and if this image seems a bit off, keep in mind that the real world has already brought us a Chiron gifted with a marble wrap, albeit using the classic white take. Then again, such a second skin can be easily removed by specialists who handle such jobs, so there's no reason to fret.