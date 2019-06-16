autoevolution
 

Nissan GT-R Drag Races Audi R8 V10 Plus, Things Go South

16 Jun 2019, 9:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
When Nissan came up with the GT-R back in 2007, I'm pretty sure the Japanese carmaker didn't expect Godzilla to become such a drag racing hit - the R35 platform is one of the most loved among drag racers across the world.
4 photos
Nissan GT-R Drag Races Audi R8 V10 PlusNissan GT-R Drag Races Audi R8 V10 PlusNissan GT-R Drag Races Audi R8 V10 Plus
More than a decade after the introduction of Godzilla, we get to enjoy examples that pack north of 3,500 horsepower (no typo here), with these extreme machines being able to complete the quarter-mile sprint in the 6s range.

But what about the stock car? You know, your average GT-R (if such an adjective might be used here), which packs 5xx ponies and can play the 1,320 feet game in the 11s league?

Well, I've brought along a piece of footage that portrays a sprinting battle between such a Nissan and an Audi R8 V10 Plus.

The Japanese toy and the second-gen (this is the pre-facelift mdel) German toy got together at the drag strip, thus keeping things on the safe side and benefiting from the prepped surface of the track.

Note that the hostilities took place at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada, as you'll notice in the clip at the bottom of the page.

Note that the 610 horsepower slab of Germany we have here can complete the 1/4-mile taks in the mid-10s range, so it can theoretically leave the GT-R trailing in its wake.

However, before inviting you to head over to the "play" button, there's one more thing I need to mention: note that the winner of the drag race is dictated by the numbers delivered at the end of the run, which don't take the drivers' reaction times into account, as the clock doesn't start ticking until the machines get off the line. And with the video below showcasing those figured, telling who the winner is comes easy.

Nissan GT-R Audi R8 drag racing supercar
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Latest car models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactAll car models  
 
 