Nissan GT-R Drag Races Audi R8 V10 Plus, Things Go South

When Nissan came up with the GT-R back in 2007, I'm pretty sure the Japanese carmaker didn't expect Godzilla to become such a drag racing hit - the R35 platform is one of the most loved among drag racers across the world.
More than a decade after the introduction of Godzilla, we get to enjoy examples that pack north of 3,500 horsepower (no typo here), with these extreme machines being able to complete the quarter-mile sprint in the 6s range.
But what about the stock car? You know, your average GT-R (if such an adjective might be used here), which packs 5xx ponies and can play the 1,320 feet game in the 11s league?
Well, I've brought along a piece of footage that portrays a sprinting battle between such a Nissan and an Audi R8 V10 Plus.
The Japanese toy and the second-gen (this is the pre-facelift mdel) German toy got together at the drag strip, thus keeping things on the safe side and benefiting from the prepped surface of the track.
Note that the hostilities took place at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada, as you'll notice in the clip at the bottom of the page.
Note that the 610 horsepower slab of Germany we have here can complete the 1/4-mile taks in the mid-10s range, so it can theoretically leave the GT-R trailing in its wake.
However, before inviting you to head over to the "play" button, there's one more thing I need to mention: note that the winner of the drag race is dictated by the numbers delivered at the end of the run, which don't take the drivers' reaction times into account, as the clock doesn't start ticking until the machines get off the line. And with the video below showcasing those figured, telling who the winner is comes easy.
But what about the stock car? You know, your average GT-R (if such an adjective might be used here), which packs 5xx ponies and can play the 1,320 feet game in the 11s league?
Well, I've brought along a piece of footage that portrays a sprinting battle between such a Nissan and an Audi R8 V10 Plus.
The Japanese toy and the second-gen (this is the pre-facelift mdel) German toy got together at the drag strip, thus keeping things on the safe side and benefiting from the prepped surface of the track.
Note that the hostilities took place at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada, as you'll notice in the clip at the bottom of the page.
Note that the 610 horsepower slab of Germany we have here can complete the 1/4-mile taks in the mid-10s range, so it can theoretically leave the GT-R trailing in its wake.
However, before inviting you to head over to the "play" button, there's one more thing I need to mention: note that the winner of the drag race is dictated by the numbers delivered at the end of the run, which don't take the drivers' reaction times into account, as the clock doesn't start ticking until the machines get off the line. And with the video below showcasing those figured, telling who the winner is comes easy.