McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Hellcat, The Struggle Is Real

15 Jun 2019, 10:13 UTC ·
By now, anybody who knows a thing or two about the McLaren 720S is well aware of the carbon fiber-solid drag racing reputation of the Woking animal. As such, whenever such a machine shows up at a drag racing event, there are plenty of tuner cars that throw the gauntlet. And, for the sprinting battle that brought us here today, the Macca duked it out with a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
It's no secret that a stock Hellcat doesn't stand a chance against the British supercar. And the fact that the example we have here comes with the six-speed manual, not the eight-speed auto, doesn't help.

However, this Mopar animal has taken a respectable trip to the gym, which is why its driver decided to take on the mid-engined machine. The man had spent plenty of time behind the wheel of the muscle toy when this was in stock form, so he was well aware of the machine's potential.

According to the aficioando behind the wheel of the McLaren 720S, the Launch Control feature of the supercar wasn't functional at the time of the brawl.

As such, the two velocity toys went for a rolling start, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which portrays the quarter-mile fight of the two.

So if you enjoy betting, now would be a good time to pick sides in this fight between the two English-speaking machines - I've already thrown a few spoilers your way, so I'll stop the details at this point, as I don't want to risk ruining the giggles delivered by the adventure.

Now, those of you who happen to be in a rush should head over to the 2:45 point of the video to see the sprinting battle between the McLaren 720S and the modded Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

