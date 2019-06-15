2020 Kia Seltos Teased Once Again, Doesn't Look Half Bad

More on this:

1 Next-Gen 2021 Kia Sorento: Here's a Sneak Peak of What It Could Look Like

2 New Kia Forte5 Might Have Hot Version with 1.6 Turbo Engine

3 New Kia Cadenza Debuts in Korea as K7 Premier

4 2020 Kia XCeed to Use Carmaker’s First Fully-Digital Instrument Cluster

5 2021 Kia Sorento Spied Being Benchmarked Against BMW X5