Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded Mercedes-AMG CLS63, Brutal Battle Ensues

Seeking an R35 that hasn't been touched by the tuning wand can be difficult - after more than a decade on the market, Godzilla has become one of the tuner market's favorite children, whether we're talking about the tech or the visual side. Well, the GT-R that brought us here ticks both boxes, packing serious aesthetic and oily bits mods.
According to the owner of the Japanese toy, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 unit animating the vehicle has been pushed close to 1,000 horsepower. As for the aero bits, these were covered by the now-famous Liberty Walk kit.
The Nissan GT-R was taken to a drag racing event held on an airfield, where it duked it out with multiple heavily tuned toys.
And we are now here to talk about a pair of brawls between this GT-R and a Mercedes-AMG CLS63. Now, the slab of German had also been taken to the gym and it also delivers close to a thousand ponies.
Now, the battles between the GT-R and the CLS63 are part of a group of races that took place during the said event. If you happen to be in a hurry, you can find the sprinting fights at the 3:26 and 4:43 points of the clip (those of you experiencing deja vu at the sight of the race between the GT-R and the 1,200 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo probably owe this to the dedicated story we published on the matter).Stop reading here if you're not into spoilers
The races we have here involve rolling starts, with the winner being determined using the top speed delivered at the end of the run. And since the drivers delivered uneven takeoffs, we'll have to turn to the said numbers to figure out the winner. Well, the GT-R climbed to 264 km/h, while the CLS63 went all the way to 293.5 km/h.
