autoevolution
 

Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded Mercedes-AMG CLS63, Brutal Battle Ensues

15 Jun 2019, 15:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Seeking an R35 that hasn't been touched by the tuning wand can be difficult - after more than a decade on the market, Godzilla has become one of the tuner market's favorite children, whether we're talking about the tech or the visual side. Well, the GT-R that brought us here ticks both boxes, packing serious aesthetic and oily bits mods.
4 photos
Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded Mercedes-AMG CLS63Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded Mercedes-AMG CLS63Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded Mercedes-AMG CLS63
According to the owner of the Japanese toy, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 unit animating the vehicle has been pushed close to 1,000 horsepower. As for the aero bits, these were covered by the now-famous Liberty Walk kit.

The Nissan GT-R was taken to a drag racing event held on an airfield, where it duked it out with multiple heavily tuned toys.

And we are now here to talk about a pair of brawls between this GT-R and a Mercedes-AMG CLS63. Now, the slab of German had also been taken to the gym and it also delivers close to a thousand ponies.

Now, the battles between the GT-R and the CLS63 are part of a group of races that took place during the said event. If you happen to be in a hurry, you can find the sprinting fights at the 3:26 and 4:43 points of the clip (those of you experiencing deja vu at the sight of the race between the GT-R and the 1,200 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo probably owe this to the dedicated story we published on the matter).Stop reading here if you're not into spoilers
The races we have here involve rolling starts, with the winner being determined using the top speed delivered at the end of the run. And since the drivers delivered uneven takeoffs, we'll have to turn to the said numbers to figure out the winner. Well, the GT-R climbed to 264 km/h, while the CLS63 went all the way to 293.5 km/h.

Nissan GT-R mercedes-amg cls63 drag racing Mercedes-AMG Nissan
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Latest car models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactAll car models  
 
 