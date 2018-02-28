BMW Concept 8 Series Gran Coupe Teased, 8 Series Coupe Sheds Camouflage

“Stay tuned. More to come in Geneva next week,”
is everything the automaker is willing to share for the time being. According to a report, the concept version of the Concept M8 Gran Coupe
should make an appearance at the Swiss show, but the teaser tells otherwise. The lack of fender vents, desing of the wheels and body panels, nothing at all indicates the full-on M treatment.
An M8 Gran Coupe will be offered, though, complementing the two-door Coupe and Convertible. Lower down the spectrum, the G16 will be available with an assortment of six- and eight-cylinder engines, topping with the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8
in the 850i. There are rumors according to which an iPerformance-branded plug-in hybrid drivetrain is in the offing as well, alongside a V12 engine option.
In addition to the Concept 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW released two “official spy photos”
of the G15. Compared to the first batch of pictures, which centered around a red-painted 850i Coupe
, this set depicts a blue-painted 8 Series sitting next to the new i8 Roadster. Don’t be fooled by the blue brake calipers, for this is not the M8.
The design of the side mirrors and lack of an M badge in the left kidney grille
are the most telling clues that this pre-production prototype is a non-M 8 Series. On the other hand, those laser headlights fit like a hand in glove with the blue paintwork.
Even though the production-spec 8 Series Coupe isn’t ready to premiere in Geneva
, the newcomer is coming towards us. As a brief reminder, BMW confirmed that the G15 would go on sale before year’s end, translating to the 2019 model year for the U.S. market.