BMW Concept 8 Series Gran Coupe Teased, 8 Series Coupe Sheds Camouflage

Remember the 2018 Geneva Motor Show release from BMW, the one in which no mention of the Concept 8 Series Gran Coupe was made? Turns out it was a bluff on the Bavarian automaker’s part. The 8 Series Gran Coupe (G16) is coming, alright, and from the photo uploaded by BMW on social media, it looks a-ma-zing!
“Stay tuned. More to come in Geneva next week,” is everything the automaker is willing to share for the time being. According to a report, the concept version of the Concept M8 Gran Coupe should make an appearance at the Swiss show, but the teaser tells otherwise. The lack of fender vents, desing of the wheels and body panels, nothing at all indicates the full-on M treatment.

An M8 Gran Coupe will be offered, though, complementing the two-door Coupe and Convertible. Lower down the spectrum, the G16 will be available with an assortment of six- and eight-cylinder engines, topping with the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 in the 850i. There are rumors according to which an iPerformance-branded plug-in hybrid drivetrain is in the offing as well, alongside a V12 engine option.

In addition to the Concept 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW released two “official spy photos” of the G15. Compared to the first batch of pictures, which centered around a red-painted 850i Coupe, this set depicts a blue-painted 8 Series sitting next to the new i8 Roadster. Don’t be fooled by the blue brake calipers, for this is not the M8.

The design of the side mirrors and lack of an M badge in the left kidney grille are the most telling clues that this pre-production prototype is a non-M 8 Series. On the other hand, those laser headlights fit like a hand in glove with the blue paintwork.

Even though the production-spec 8 Series Coupe isn’t ready to premiere in Geneva, the newcomer is coming towards us. As a brief reminder, BMW confirmed that the G15 would go on sale before year’s end, translating to the 2019 model year for the U.S. market.

