Bentayga PHEV Is Bentley’s Surprise For The 2018 Geneva Motor Show

It’s been known for a long time Bentley has something in store for the Bentayga. After the 6.0-liter W12, 4.0-liter V8 diesel, and 4.0-liter V8 gasoline-fed engine, the fourth option is scheduled to premiere in Geneva
at the beginning of March. Spoiler alert: the Bentayga will receive a turbocharged V6 engine and an electric motor.
In regard to the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, there’s conflicting information about the displacement. Some expect the 2.9-liter in the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S, while the DVLA lists the pre-production prototype with the 2,995-cc V6
found in the Panamera and Panamera 4.
In the worst case scenario, the plug-in hybrid Bentayga could be rated at 416 PS (306 kW) and 590 Nm (440 pound-feet). For the optimists among us, make that 462 PS (340 kW)
and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet).
Even though it’s the most fuel-efficient drivetrain of the four available, the plug-in hybrid
can’t match the torque of the W12 and V8 diesel despite the electric motor that’s located between the transmission and V6. The 12- and 8-cylinder options mentioned beforehand are both rated by Bentley at 900 Nm (664 pound-feet).
Spied with close to no camouflage at all, the Bentayga PHEV is described by Bentley as an “exciting new model.”
In addition to this world premiere, the Bentayga V8
will make its first motor show appearance. The two will be joined by the all-new Continental GT, on display in Geneva for the first time since its introduction.
After the Bentayga, the next recipient of the plug-in hybrid drivetrain is the Continental GT
according to former chief executive officer Wolfgang Durheimer. The Continental GTC and Mulsanne are also likely to tread down the PHEV path.