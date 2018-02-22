autoevolution
 

BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe Rumored To Debut In Geneva

Already confirmed as a coupe (G15) and convertible (G14), the all-new 8 Series is the most anticipated BMW of the year. A third derivative – the 8 Series Gran Coupe – is also in the offing, though the G16 is believed to go official later on, likely in 2019.
Despite the fact the coupe and convertible have yet to make their debut, BMWBlog believes that the Concept M8 Gran Coupe will take center stage at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. That’s somewhat hard to get one’s head around, more so if you go through the list of premieres the German automaker has earmarked for the Swiss show.

In no particular order, the confirmed models are the all-new X4, X2, M3 CS, 2 Series Active Tourer and 2 Series Gran Tourer, i8 Roadster, and that’s about it. The 8 Series, including the Concept M8 Gran Coupe, isn’t featured on the list at all. On the other hand, there’s the possibility the Bavarians could be pulling off a surprise debut.

“The new BMW M8 Gran Coupe will join the M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible as the successors of the fans’ darling 6 Series family,” argues BMWBlog. As it stands, the 6 Series has been reduced to the family-oriented Gran Turismo. And just like the 5 Series Gran Turismo before it, the 6 GT is focused on practicality first and foremost.

In addition to what’s been already told, “the concept is expected to be introduced as a design exercise, so not many details will be unveiled at the show.” Bearing in mind that this is the modus operandi of BMW for a handful of years now, this isn’t exactly news to our ears.

The M8 nomenclature is an indicator of what could be hiding under the hood. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 from the F90 M5 is the culprit, packing in excess of 600 horsepower and a fast-shifting automatic transmission. If there’s a case to be made for M xDrive, then the way the M8 Gran Coupe picks up speed on corner exit will be certain to beggar belief.

2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe (G15) pictured.
