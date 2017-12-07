BMW to Launch 11 M cars and 15 M Performance Ones by 2020

autoevolution
7 Dec 2017
BMW M has four numbers on its mind: 11, 15, 2020 and 100,000. What does it mean? Only that the famous letter will be stuck on the trunks of 26 new M or M Performance models by 2020.
Together, they hope these cars plus the ones that already exist will deliver them 100,000 customers per year. It's a huge number, but it's not like Mercedes-AMG isn't showing similar levels of ambition.

While Alfa Romeo struggled to put even two QV models into production, BMW M has almost a dozen planned for the next couple of years.

We already have a pretty good idea of what those 11 M cars are. There's obviously going to be two version of the M8, as well as a whole lot of 3-liter monsters: M3, M4 Coupe and Cabrio, X3 M and probably the X4M as well. Of course, there's an all-new X5 coming up, and that will have a 600 HP version of its own.

“Along with the M5, the M3 is a crucial car for BMW M,” Frank van Meel, BMW M director, told Autocar in an interview. “It wasn’t the first fully-fledged M car, but it continues to stand for everything the brand is based upon.”

But even taking the M2 Competition into consideration, there's still one car missing from the count. Z4 M, X7 M, M6 GT? That would be so weird! Anyway, we still have a couple of years for the mystery to be solved.

Also crucial for the growth of M sales are the "Performance" models, which are cheaper and more suited to daily driving.

We know those will finally start using the dreaded 2-liter engine, which true M cars will supposedly never have. The 300 horsepower turbocharged configuration will go into the X1, X2, 1 Series hatch and the small four-door coupe they are building.

Beyond the obvious M Performance models based on the next 3 Series or X5, BMW is now confirming one for the X7. No surprises there!
