2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe (G15) Teased On Video, 850i Sounds Delicious

G15 is the codename for the all-new 8 Series Coupe, the BMW that replaces the F13 6 Series Coupe. A convertible and a four-door Gran Coupe
are also planned for production, as is the M8.
BMW released the following teaser video, along with a series of images, as the M8 GTE
prepares to take part in the 24-hour race in Daytona at the end of January 2018. Press play, and you’ll immediately hear the unmistakable burble of a force-fed V8. The lack of M8-specific parts is the confirmation for the 850i, which is the next best thing after the range-topping variant.
The timing couldn’t be more conspicuous considering the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
is the next huge automotive event in the calendar. As it’s often the case with all things BMW, expect the G15 to go official before its world premiere in Geneva, including preliminary performance information for the 850i.
Klaus Frohlich, member of the board for R&D, had the following to say about the G15: “The test drives under the most severe conditions show that we are right on target with our concept for the new BMW 8 Series Coupe."
"The vehicle dynamics values already achieved are absolutely impressive,"
he added. "Our customers and fans can look forward to a genuine sports car,”
which is as incorrect as it can be. The 8er continues to be a grand tourer
. The size and heft don't help either with the "genuine sports car"
mumbo jumbo.
Production of the G15 and subsequent models should start in Dingolfing in mid-2018, with the first examples of the 8 Series Coupe anticipated to arrive at dealers in the latter half of the year. The CLAR platform-based model will be made available with a selection of six- and eight-cylinder powerplants, though some people are making a case for a V12 and plug-in hybrid.
The rumors for the twelve-cylinder engine and eco-friendly PHEV stem from the 7 Series, which is available as the M760Li xDrive
and 740e. Of course, some sort of turbo diesel will make the cut, most probably the B57 inline-6 with up to four turbochargers in applications such as the M550d xDrive.