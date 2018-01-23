BMW M8 GTE to Make Racing Debut at Daytona

According to the official statement, the M8 GTE “was designed and built specifically as a GTE specification racing car.” What's interesting is that the model has been developed in conjunction with its roadworthy version, a car that BMW promises to come with “the minimum number of compromises and maximum performance.”The M8 GTE is powered by a 4.0-liter (limited by GT regulations), eight cylinder TwinPower turbo engine that cranks out 500 hp. The engine works in conjunction with a six-speed sequential motorsport gearbox, operated via an electric paddle shift system. The body is made of composite materials paired with a carbon core.BMW Team RLL will be the first to drive the race cars in the new season in what is expected to be a warmup for the German manufacturer's return to the 24 hours Le Mans race, after a 7 years hiatus. The endurance race takes places this weekend, 27-28 January.“The BMW M8 GTE is the only entirely new car in the GTLM field this year and we believe it has a great deal of potential.” Bobby Rahal, Team Principal BMW Team RLL said in a statement.As for the production version, the 8 series is expected to employ pretty much the same powerplants available for the 7 Series. The engine range will probably start with the 3.0 liter six-cylinder variant and will end with the 4.4-liter, 600 hp V8. An even more powerful, 6.6-liter twin turbo V12 is also rumored to make it into production, as well as a plug-in hybrid derived from the current 7 Series.The 8 Series is expected to be launched towards the end of 2018.