Wayne Rooney Selling the BMW i8 That's Now Useless to Him

24 Jan 2018, 14:30 UTC ·
by
Having been banned from getting behind the wheel of any car for the next two years, Everton's star Wayne Rooney now sees little use in owning his 2015 BMW i8. So he put his car for sale on Auto Trader at a local Blackpool BMW dealership.
When he bought the car, Rooney paid £112,000 ($158,000) for it. Now he's poised to lose £47,000 ($66,000), if he manages to sell it for £65,000 ($91,000), the price he is asking for the plug-in hybrid sports car.

When he bought it, Rooney was the first Brit to own BMW's quasi-supercar. He hasn't driven it much since, the i8 having less than 8,000 miles on the clock (12,800 km).

The footballer's model is equipped with 20" BMW i W-spoke style 470 alloy wheels, BMW i Blue, Driving Assistant, Park Distance Control front and rear, Ambient interior lighting, Head-up Display, Loudspeaker system - Harman/Kardon, BMW Emergency call, Navigation system-BMW Professional, DAB digital radio and much more. You can see all the details here.

The i8 uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine with 231 HP, paired with an electric unit that develops 131 HP. The total output is 362 HP and 570 Nm (420 lb-ft) of torque, while the acceleration of the plug-in sportscar from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) stands at 4.4 seconds.

Even if he is not allowed to drive and on top of that selling his i8, Rooney will still be owning a few other cars. According to Liverpool Echo, the footballer also owns an Audi Q7 and an Overfinch-modified version Range Rover.

Rooney lost his right to drive on public roads last fall, after what the British media are calling his “night in Cheshire.” In the middle of the night, Rooney was pulled over by police, while he was driving a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to a 29-year-old brunette. Police found Rooney was three times over the limit.
