Wayne Rooney Selling the BMW i8 That's Now Useless to Him

When he bought the car, Rooney paid £112,000 ($158,000) for it. Now he's poised to lose £47,000 ($66,000), if he manages to sell it for £65,000 ($91,000), the price he is asking for the plug-in hybrid sports car.
When he bought it, Rooney was the first Brit to own BMW's quasi-supercar. He hasn't driven it much since, the i8 having less than 8,000 miles on the clock (12,800 km).
The footballer's model is equipped with 20" BMW i W-spoke style 470 alloy wheels, BMW i Blue, Driving Assistant, Park Distance Control front and rear, Ambient interior lighting, Head-up Display, Loudspeaker system - Harman/Kardon, BMW Emergency call, Navigation system-BMW Professional, DAB digital radio and much more. You can see all the details here
The i8 uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine with 231 HP
, paired with an electric unit that develops 131 HP. The total output is 362 HP and 570 Nm (420 lb-ft) of torque, while the acceleration of the plug-in sportscar from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) stands at 4.4 seconds.
Even if he is not allowed to drive and on top of that selling his i8, Rooney will still be owning a few other cars. According to Liverpool Echo, the footballer also owns an Audi Q7 and an Overfinch-modified version Range Rover.
Rooney lost his right to drive on public roads last fall, after what the British media are calling his “night in Cheshire.
” In the middle of the night, Rooney was pulled over by police, while he was driving a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to a 29-year-old brunette. Police found Rooney was three times over the limit.