autoevolution
 

Mid-Engined GT-R Rendered as the Supercar Nissan Never Built

24 Jan 2018, 20:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With the R35 generation of the Nissan GT-R preparing to retire, we can't help but think about what lies ahead for the Japanese automaker's halo machine. And with the current Godzilla iteration having turned the thing into a proper supercar, the next-gen model has quite some shoes to fill.
4 photos
1,200 HP Nissan GT-R vs 1,200 HP Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race1,200 HP Nissan GT-R vs 1,200 HP Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race1,200 HP Nissan GT-R vs 1,200 HP Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race
While no prototypes for the supposed R36 GT-R have been spotted so far, the rumor mill talks about hybridization, with dreamers thinking of a futuristic squared design concealing gas-electric power that can rival Italy and Germany's finest on the racetrack.

Nevertheless, we are here for a different purpose, namely to bring you the idea of a supercar we don't expect Nissan to build too soon. We're referring to a mid-engined GT-R.

And we've brought along a rendering that portrays just how awesome a mid-engined Godzilla would look like. This pixel play comes from digital art label Rain Prisk, which used to have a thing for shooting brake machines based on supercars (here's an Acura NSX example for you),

Note that while most of the actual R35 lines are still here, the changes dictated by the new layout aren't limited to the roofline. For one thing, the supercar now packs a set of air intakes sitting just after the rear side windows.

And yes, the hue of the car, which reminds us of Porsche's Ruby Star, does help with drawing attention.

All this mid-engined talk has reminded us that Nissan itself tried to build a world in which its lineup would be dominated by a mid-engined Ferrari killer (actually, it would've been more of an NSX rival) - you'll find such a prototype in the video below.

We're talking about the MID4, a series of prototypes that came to the world before the R32 generation of the GT-R was born. Alas, the project never made it to the showroom, so we must resort to renderings when discussing such matters.

However, the four-seater layout that brings the GT-R its Grand Tourer credentials would best be left untouched, even though we wouldn't mind seeing Nissan welcoming a second supercar to its range.

Nissan GT-R Nissan supercar rendering pic of the day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
NISSAN models:
NISSAN KicksNISSAN Kicks CrossoverNISSAN LeafNISSAN Leaf CompactNISSAN Micra 5 DoorsNISSAN Micra 5 Doors MiniNISSAN RogueNISSAN Rogue Small SUVNISSAN X-TrailNISSAN X-Trail CrossoverAll NISSAN models  