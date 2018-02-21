BMW Presents 2018 Geneva Motor Show Lineup

And no, sadly, there will be no new Z4
, at least not officially. There will be however a few interesting things to see from the Bavarian firm, with one world premiere and several European premieres making their way on the floor of the Swiss city.
The world premiere is, of course, that of the new BMW X4
, revealed right on Valentine’s Day. The new X4 will bring to Geneva a version that is longer and wider than the outgoing model, new or updated engines, as well as M Performance versions.
For the first time in Europe, the BMW M3 CS
, a limited-run model presented last November, will also be shown. A 453 horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 is at the heart of one of the most powerful street-legal M3 in history.
The compact Sports Activity Coupe BMW calls X2
will be for the first time in Geneva as well, after the introduction at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. The same first-time appearance on the European stage is that of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
facelift, to be presented alongside the refreshed BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer.
Last, but not least, Europe will get to see the i8 Roadster,
the $160,000+ hybrid electric head-turner and world’s most successful plug-in hybrid sports car, as BMW describes it.
Also present at the show will be BMW's i division, with some technologies not yet announced by the manufacturer.
That being said, all we have to do now is sit back and wait. Maybe, just maybe, a high-profile unveiling from BMW might still happen. After all, they can’t have Mercedes steal the show.