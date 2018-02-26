BMW i3 Gets Weathered Wrap for Electric Apocalypse Look

The BMW i3 is far from the kind of vehicle that needs a special attire to stand out. Nevertheless, since the novelty factor of the electric Bimmer is not as strong as it used to be, certain owners turn to the aftermarket in their pursuit of attention.

7 photos



The BMW has been gifted with a weathered wrap and the colors used seem to suit the brand well. Come to think of it, this wrap follows the latest trends and we're referring to the beater image it gifts the car with.



And, thanks to the images above, you can take a good look at this visually transformed electron juice sipper.



As for the design of the wrap, this comes from digital artist



For one thing, the artist has a fetish for the Porsche 911, as you'll be able to see thanks to this



It's amusing to remember that a few years ago, when liquid wraps became popular, many aftermarket fans expected vinyl jobs to be on the decline. However, thanks to innovative designs such as the those delivered by the said artist, second skin stunts are thriving.



And since we enjoy keeping an eye out for aftermarket stunts like the one we have here, we'll return to the matter as soon as we get our keyboard on fresh material. The CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) machine sitting before you delivers the freshest example of this, with this i3 having been taken down the second skin route.The BMW has been gifted with a weathered wrap and the colors used seem to suit the brand well. Come to think of it, this wrap follows the latest trends and we're referring to the beater image it gifts the car with.And, thanks to the images above, you can take a good look at this visually transformed electron juice sipper.As for the design of the wrap, this comes from digital artist Scott Kepple . We've shown you many of the pixel wielder's work, with most of these targeting the kind of cars that find themselves at the other end of the performance spectrum compared to the i3.For one thing, the artist has a fetish for the Porsche 911, as you'll be able to see thanks to this example . And we've also talked about the muscle cars wearing his designs, such as this Dodge Challenger Hellcat, which comes with the Hellfrog nickname.It's amusing to remember that a few years ago, when liquid wraps became popular, many aftermarket fans expected vinyl jobs to be on the decline. However, thanks to innovative designs such as the those delivered by the said artist, second skin stunts are thriving.And since we enjoy keeping an eye out for aftermarket stunts like the one we have here, we'll return to the matter as soon as we get our keyboard on fresh material.