Auto Evolution: From Wicked 2-Door Fastback to Muscle Sedan - The Dodge Charger Story

Chrysler had a slight issue in the middle of the 1960s, that issue being the lack of a high-performance car of intermediate dimensions. Think of the Pontiac GTO, which disregarded GM’s policy that limited the A-body intermediate line to a maximum of 330 cubic inches (5.4 liters). Given these circumstances, the third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit couldn’t sit idly…

40 photos Photo: Dodge / edited