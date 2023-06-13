Auto Evolution: America's Original "Bold Choice" Truck – The Chevrolet Silverado Story

For Americans who wanted a pickup truck model that was reliable, tough, and simply oozing with bravado, there was only one option: Chevrolet's Silverado. But what made these established Chevy trucks so sought-after in the first place? To answer that, let's go way back before the Chevrolet Silverado origin story even began.
The history of Chevy trucks runs deep; these vehicles have been in production for so long that people were still using horse carriages for transportation alongside them. In 1918, the American marque introduced the first Chevy truck ever made, known as the Model T One Ton. Although the vehicle utilized a highly scalable platform designed to adapt according to each customer's varying needs, it also cost as much as its name suggested. Starting at over $1,300, it wasn't exactly the most affordable option considering its price alone almost mounted to what average citizens made in an entire year at the time. The first-ever Chevy truck utilized a rudimentary overhead-valve four-cylinder engine putting out 36 horsepower.
Since then, Chevy truck models not only grew more capable throughout the decades, but also became more affordable. The Chevrolet Master Half-Ton that arrived in the late 30s cost less than half of the first-ever Chevy truck, and its 3.5-liter straight-six engine produced over double the power. By 1955, the Task Force took the company's trucks to another level by merging utility with comfort. Inflatable air seats, sweeping wraparound windshield, and interior cab steps are just a few of its innovative features.
Such improvements paved the way for more luxurious pickup truck models, forming the foundation of the iconic Chevrolet C/K series. For over 30 years, the C/K generation brought numerous unprecedented features over to Chevy trucks, including round aesthetics, an adaptive 4WD system, six-person seating, standard independent suspension, and even won some awards for its performance. In 1998, Chevrolet Silverado history was finally made when the company turned a special-edition trim into its very own nameplate, creating the next-generation Chevy pickup trucks.
Production of the original Chevrolet Silverado ran for nearly a decade, undergoing a mid-cycle facelift that gave way to a bevy of upgrades. New digital gauges, a better braking system, four-wheel steering courtesy of GM's Quadrasteer, power-folding mirrors, XM satellite radio, bigger fog lights, and extended side moldings are welcome additions to the Silverado family. The revitalized Chevy pickup truck range retained the core of its Task Force ancestor while further bumping its utility-meets-comfort ethos up a notch. In 2007, the final year model of the original Silverado rolled off the factory, ending GM's best-selling pickup model and beginning its next chapter.
Not to be confused with the Silverado Classic – the previous generation model sold in the same year – the second-gen Chevy pickup was better in every way. Its suspension had been stiffened up and fortified, leading to better ride stability, comfort, and overall handling. On the inside lies an expanded interior with more space and backseat room than before, not to mention chunky controls designed to be operated conveniently with gloves.
The rear locking differential helps the truck carry payloads over steep inclines more efficiently, especially since it can carry up to 10,500 lbs of cargo. Again, Chevy's best-selling pickup truck won Truck of the Year awards within the second-generation's seven-year production run. The 2013 year model proved to be a successful end to yet another Silverado generation, but its evolution is far from over.
GM's new Ecotec motors make up the bulk of the new Chevy Silverado's engine options, from a 4.6-liter V6 to a 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower. Maximum towing capacity for the base 1500 variant had been increased to 12,500 lbs. as well, with the Heavy Duty 3500 models increasing those figures to about 23,000 lbs. Other notable additions include truck bed corner steps and grab handles, an updated MyLink infotainment system, stiffer suspension, and electric power steering.
Given its production ending in 2019, the third generation's five-year run wasn't as long as its predecessors, but it certainly came a long way from the humble Chevrolet Silverado origins. Regardless, it served as a glimpse of the nameplate's future, setting the stage for a new breed of Chevy pickup truck models.
Performance-wise, the latest Chevrolet Silverado engine choices comprise upgraded Ecotec 3 and Duramax Diesel power plants, ranging from a turbocharged four-cylinder to the usual V6 and V8s. Although the range-topping 6.2-liter V8 configuration only produces as much power output as its predecessor at 420 horsepower, the Silverado's new engines do have the benefit of being more efficient. With the help of their new Dynamic Fuel Management system, these power units can limit output, using as little as two cylinders to maximize fuel economy.
Later models also increased total carrying capacity, with base models capable of towing up to 13,400 lbs. while Heavy Duty variants can haul as much as 35,500 lbs. of payload. The Chevy Silverado's history highlights an evolution that's as consistent and hard-working as the people driving it. After decades in production, America's “bold choice” pickup truck model still persists “like a rock,” albeit a very shiny and polished one.
First-generation Chevrolet Silverado (1999)
Debuting as a 1999 model, the first Chevy Silverado pickup was a vast departure from the C/K series, improving on its predecessor's innovations in many ways. Utilizing GM's GMT800 platform, the model featured a reinforced hydroformed frame, a modernized center console, and a litany of interior/exterior upgrades. The Chevrolet Silverado's engine options showcased a new Vortec V8 range capable of generating upwards of 300 horsepower. Compared to its predecessor, this generation easily became one of the most powerful Chevy pickup trucks yet, sporting improvements that even won it multiple Truck of the Year awards in the process.
Second-generation Chevrolet Silverado (2007)
The second-generation Silverado featured GM's improved GMT900 platform, showcasing a sharper, streamlined exterior design. This aesthetic update not only gave the popular nameplate a more modern appeal, but also aided in improving its aerodynamics. Powered by updated V6 and V8 Vortec power plants, the second iteration now produces 360-plus horsepower. Each of the engine choices includes Active Fuel Management technology, allowing it to shut off half of its cylinders when not needed. When paired with its upgrades aerodynamics, this system grants the Silverado better fuel economy than past generations.
Third-generation Chevrolet Silverado (2014)
In 2014, Chevrolet continued updating the Silverado's recipe for success, starting with its third generation featuring GM's new K2 platform. Despite its exterior looking strikingly similar to its predecessor, the company once again incorporated better aerodynamic efficiency into its design. Integrating aluminum parts into its hood and engine block helped with weight reduction, further complimenting its aerodynamics. Conventional front-hinged cab doors now replace its predecessor's Rolls-Royce-like coach doors, providing better structural integrity and more room for passengers in the back.
Fourth-generation Chevrolet Silverado (2019)
It didn't take long before the updated pickups were supplanted by their next-gen counterparts showcasing GM's T1 platform. Debuting in 2019, these fourth-generation Silverados featured a futuristic yet aggressive-looking front fascia, a roof spoiler, and wider frame. This translates to increased interior and truck bed space, ride height, and sturdier overall construction. Modern touches include keyless remote entry, a 7-inch touchscreen with the updated Chevy Infotainment 3 system, and optional driver-assistance features.
