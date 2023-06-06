GM Backs ICE Heavy-Duty Pickup Trucks with $1B Investment in Michigan

General Motors redesigned the Chevrolet Silverado HD and technically similar GMC Sierra HD for the 2024 model year. Both trucks, however, leave much to be desired in many respects, including the payload capacity and towing capacity.
Rather than reorienting its heavy-duty pickup truck efforts into an electric lineup, the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit announced a huge investment (more than $1 billion) into next-generation ICE heavy-duty pickup truck production. Flint Assembly will receive $788 million, whereas Flint Metal Center is getting $233 million, bringing the total to $1.021B.
How is that bundle of cash going to be used? For starters, Flint Assembly is due a body shop building expansion, a general assembly conveyer expansion, plus all-new production equipment. Over at Flint Metal Center, new stamping dies are in the offing, plus new equipment and press refurbishments.
These investments are joined by a whopping $1.7 billion for operations in the Flint area, including an eye-watering $579 million for the peeps at Flint Engine Operations. The powertrain facility is gearing up for the next-generation small block, the sixth-gen small block since the original from 1954.
A brand-new V8 with a cam-in-block design and an iron block is definitely coming to the ground-up redesign of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD. There's also a case to be made for at least one aluminum-blocked and aluminum-headed V8 for the next-generation Corvette, which is probably going to be the final 'Vette to feature internal combustion engines.
As a brief refresher, GM's heavy-duty trucks come with a 6.6-liter small block as standard for the 2024 model year. Codenamed L8T, the only fifth-generation small block with a cast-iron block also lacks cylinder deactivation and stop/start. It runs on 87 octane just fine. In the Silverado HD and Sierra HD, it produces 401 horsepower at 5,200 revolutions per minute and a stout 464 pound-feet (629 Nm) at 4,000 revolutions per minute. It's joined by the most powerful 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel V8 ever fitted to a heavy-duty truck from General Motors, with said engine now producing 470 ponies and 975 pound-feet (1,322 Nm).
As for the Corvette, the mid-engine C8 comes with either the LT2 or LT6 lumps. The LT2 is a small block, whereas the LT6 is a DOHC affair with a flat-plane crankshaft. General Motors electrified the LT2 with hybrid assistance for the E-Ray, and it will do it again with the engine of the much-anticipated Zora.
Zora is believed to be the name of the range-topping C8, the one sitting above the soon-to-be-revealed ZR1. The ZR1 will use a twin-turbocharged version of the LT6, referred to as the LT7. The Zora is also getting the LT7, plus an electrified front axle, just like the E-Ray. Hearsay suggests that 1,000 ponies are possible.
How is that bundle of cash going to be used? For starters, Flint Assembly is due a body shop building expansion, a general assembly conveyer expansion, plus all-new production equipment. Over at Flint Metal Center, new stamping dies are in the offing, plus new equipment and press refurbishments.
These investments are joined by a whopping $1.7 billion for operations in the Flint area, including an eye-watering $579 million for the peeps at Flint Engine Operations. The powertrain facility is gearing up for the next-generation small block, the sixth-gen small block since the original from 1954.
A brand-new V8 with a cam-in-block design and an iron block is definitely coming to the ground-up redesign of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD. There's also a case to be made for at least one aluminum-blocked and aluminum-headed V8 for the next-generation Corvette, which is probably going to be the final 'Vette to feature internal combustion engines.
As a brief refresher, GM's heavy-duty trucks come with a 6.6-liter small block as standard for the 2024 model year. Codenamed L8T, the only fifth-generation small block with a cast-iron block also lacks cylinder deactivation and stop/start. It runs on 87 octane just fine. In the Silverado HD and Sierra HD, it produces 401 horsepower at 5,200 revolutions per minute and a stout 464 pound-feet (629 Nm) at 4,000 revolutions per minute. It's joined by the most powerful 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel V8 ever fitted to a heavy-duty truck from General Motors, with said engine now producing 470 ponies and 975 pound-feet (1,322 Nm).
As for the Corvette, the mid-engine C8 comes with either the LT2 or LT6 lumps. The LT2 is a small block, whereas the LT6 is a DOHC affair with a flat-plane crankshaft. General Motors electrified the LT2 with hybrid assistance for the E-Ray, and it will do it again with the engine of the much-anticipated Zora.
Zora is believed to be the name of the range-topping C8, the one sitting above the soon-to-be-revealed ZR1. The ZR1 will use a twin-turbocharged version of the LT6, referred to as the LT7. The Zora is also getting the LT7, plus an electrified front axle, just like the E-Ray. Hearsay suggests that 1,000 ponies are possible.