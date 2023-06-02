All 2023 GM Electric Vehicles Come Standard With a Total of Five Active Safety Features

GM (General Motors) announced that all its 2023 model year EVs, such as the Chevrolet Blazer EV, will feature five active safety features as standard. The brand's transition toward electrification has been troublesome, but at least the automaker is keeping the safety of its customers in mind. In fact, most of the 2023 GM vehicles (98%, to be specific), including all the EVs, will come with these features.
John Capp, Director for Vehicle Safety Technology, Strategy, and Regulations, explained that GM looks ahead toward a future vision of zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion. Offering several critical safety features as a standard is the next step in achieving its goal.
GM reported more than 20,000 EV sales in the first quarter. Only 970 units were built on the Ultium platform, the core of its future electrification strategy. Having announced that 2023 would be a breakout year for EVs, GM aims to sell 100,000 EVs by the end of the year. We’ll have to see if the automaker reaches this target.
The company previously signed an industry commitment to make Automatic Emergency Braking a standard feature on 95% of all new vehicles sold, and it's on track to meet the target. GM is going even further and offering four more active safety features standard: Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert; Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam auto high-beam control.
These safety features don't just sound good on paper. GM is using research data to demonstrate that these features actually reduce crashes. This year, a University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI) study examined the features. It concluded that Automatic Emergency Braking, paired with Forward Collision Alert, decreased rear-end striking crashes by an impressive 42%.
The study also showed that Front Pedestrian Braking reduced front pedestrian crashes by 23%, while Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning lowers crashes by 15%. Another UMTRI study from 2022 indicated that IntelliBeam decreases nighttime collisions with animals, bicyclists, and pedestrians by 22%.
Of course, customers can opt for additional upgrades and features to increase safety. GM is offering a new generation of front sensors with an expanded field of vision and enhanced benefits. For instance, they enable the Automatic Emergency Braking to operate up to 80 mph and add Bicyclist Automatic Emergency Braking to the Front Pedestrian Braking. Furthermore, Lane Keep Assist can perform more smoothly and include Blind Zone Steering Assist. This latter technology delivers a brief, firm turn of the wheel to prevent lane crash changes.
Some of the latest GM ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles, such as the 2024 Buick Envista, will come with these five safety features. Even affordable models like the 2024 Chevrolet Trax, with a starting price of $21,495 (€20,077), will benefit from this suite of safety technologies, showing that GM is looking to provide adequate safety across all price points and trim levels.
