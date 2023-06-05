2024 Chevrolet Camaro Drops 2.0L Turbo Engine, Gains Panther-Themed Collector's Edition

2024 is the final year of the sixth-generation Camaro, with series production scheduled to end in January 2024. Lansing Grand River Assembly will switch to electric vehicle production, yet General Motors won't retire its long-running nameplate. No confirmation has been offered thus far, but all rumors are pointing toward a four-door electric sedan. Yikes!
The switch to electric isn't all that shocking, but a Camaro with four doors most certainly is. To be frank, Chevrolet did it before with the commercially unsuccessful SS. The Aussie sedan was often described as a four-door Corvette, yet its LS3 small block was used by the fifth-generation Camaro as well.
A four-door electric sedan marketed under this nameplate isn't going to shock the youngsters out there, and some of the old folks won't take offense to it either. The Ford Motor Company has already stirred the pot with the Mustang Mach-E, and look at how many the Dearborn-based automaker currently sells worldwide despite the compact-sized crossover's Escape-based underpinnings. Whatever the future holds for the Camaro, we shouldn't be dissing the biggest of the Detroit Big Three for it because any Camaro is better than no Camaro.
That being said, what's new for the 2024 model year? The last hurrah of the sixth-generation Camaro is a bit disappointing for a number of reasons. First and foremost, pricing has gone up to $32,495, excluding the destination freight charge, as opposed to $26,100 for the 2023 model. The reason for this ridiculously high difference is that General Motors dropped the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump. The lineup begins with the 3.6-liter naturally-aspirated V6, continues with the LT1 small block, and tops with the LT4 supercharged 6.2-liter small block.
The 1LE performance package remains an extra on the SS and ZL1 trims. In regard to exterior design, Nitro Metallic Blue and Riptide Blue join the paint color palette. Three more finishes need to be mentioned, all of them exclusive to something called the Collector's Edition. Pretty much a styling package, the special edition comes in Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat for lesser trim levels and Panther Black Matte for the ZL1.
The panther is also featured on the steering wheel. Across the board, the Collector's Edition further sweetens the deal with laser-etched logos on the floor mats and specific black interior trim. LT, RS, LT1, and SS grades in Collector's Edition attire stand out with the help of the 1LE's front splitter, the ZL1's rear spoiler for coupes, 20-inch satin black or available polished forged wheels, and Satin Black accent stripes. Two posters are included with every Collector's Edition as well. The ZL1 Collector's Edition is limited to merely 350 units in the US market.
In addition to the aforementioned paint color, these cars also flaunt the ZLE 1LE front splitter, rear wing from the ZL1 1LE for coupes, a Black Metallic-finish ZL1 stripe, black lug nuts, and red brake calipers. The party piece of the interior is the serialized badge on the steering wheel. ZL1 Collector's Edition customers also get a Canfield Sport watch from Detroit-based watch manufacturer Shinola.
Every timepiece is inscribed with the vehicle's serial number. There is no pricing information available for the rarest of Collector's Edition of the bunch at press time. Orders for the 2024 Camaro will open on June 15, and complete pricing info should become available by then.
UPDATE
GM has confirmed $88,690 to be the starting price of the Camaro ZL1 Collector's Edition.