GM Announces $632M Investment for Next-Gen Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 Production

The Silverado EV and Sierra EV won't replace their internal combustion-engined counterparts, at least not in the near future. General Motors committed $632 million for the Fort Wayne Assembly Plant, with said investment going into the production of next-generation ICE light-duty pickup trucks.
This announcement follows the $1.021 billion investment into next-generation ICE heavy-duty truck production at Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center in Michigan. The Fort Wayne Assembly Plant currently makes the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500, with the Indiana-based plant boasting nearly 4,000 employees. Just around 1,300 pickup trucks are built every day, with said employees assisted by over 2,200 robots.
Regarding the $632 million investment announced today, General Motors will use that money for new equipment, conveyors, and tooling in the body and general assembly areas. General Motors also highlights that its Chevrolet-branded Silverado was the most popular half-ton pickup of 2022 in terms of retail sales (according to GM and S&P Global Mobility). As for the overall sales king of the light-duty segment, does it come as a surprise that Ford's F-Series continues to shame both the Silverado and Sierra lines?
Ford delivered 653,957 units of the F-Series last year, including 15,617 units of the F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck. The Silverado finished in second place with 523,249 units (light-, heavy-, and medium-duty pickup trucks), and the Sierra totaled 241,522 units. Last but not least, the Ram P/U ended the year with 468,344 deliveries to its name.
On a standalone basis, the F-Series continues to dominate the full-size segment in the first quarter of the current year, clocking 170,377 trucks compared to 126,992 for the Silverado. The Sierra ended Q1 2023 with 67,198 units. The Ram P/U slots between the GM twins with 105,350.
The Silverado 1500 continues to be listed as a 2023 model on Chevrolet's website. By comparison, the heavy-duty lineup is available to configure as 2024 models. General Motors did confirm a few changes for the light-duty truck, with the 2024 model carrying the TurboMax designation for the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Another novelty is the Duramax turbo diesel becoming available in the ZR2.
Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Slate Gray Metallic have been added to the list of exterior paint colors, and the rear seatbelt indicator is now standard across the board. Customers who specify the 6.2-liter small block get a dual active exhaust with Sport mode as standard. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as OnStar, are standard on the WT trim.
Further updates include the available Midnight Edition package for the High Country, which boasts power-retractable assist steps with LED lighting for good measure. The High Country also gets adaptive cruise control as standard. The Blackout Appearance package is available on the Custom through the ZR2. Finally, the Safety Package and WT-specific Safety Package now come with front/rear park assist.
