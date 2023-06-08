General Motors Follows Ford's Lead, Adopts Tesla's Charging Port

It's official – General Motors is joining forces with Tesla. The North American Charging Standard (NACS) will be installed on the auto giant's cars from 2025 onwards. Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick customers will be able to use the Supercharger network seamlessly, while Tesla will ensure everyone has a great charging experience. Here's their plan.

43 photos Photo: GM on Twitter / autoevolution edit