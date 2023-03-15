First Look at the Supercharger V4 Internals Shows They Are More Complex Than the V3 Stalls

Two weeks ago, Tesla began to install the first V4 chargers at a Supercharger station in the Netherlands. During the work at the station, enthusiasts got to snap the first pictures of the pedestals’ internals. It looks like the V4 chargers are more complex than the V3 stalls, almost matching Electrify America chargers in this regard.
The installation has been completed at the Tesla Supercharger station in Harderwijk, the Netherlands. The station has 16 Supercharger V4 pedestals, and all of them are now in place. When it opens later this month, the station will be the first in the world to feature Supercharger V4 chargers, making it much more exciting.
Pictures and videos taken during construction have shown interesting details about the new pedestals, although they were covered most of the time. People noticed they were much taller than the V3 chargers, resembling the Megachargers used to charge the Tesla Semi. They are served by the same charging cabinets as the V3 chargers, although this might not tell the whole story. If previous reports got this right, the V4 stations are still expected to offer 900-volt capabilities by combining two 450-volt power rails.
Thanks to the Twitter user @fritsvanens, who followed the installation work, we now have the first pictures with the pedestals’ internals. It shows they are much more complex than the V3 chargers, which is expected considering the increased power. The Supercharger V4 features a cooled charging cord, and the cooling lines add complexity to the design. The Supercharger V4 is almost as complicated as an Electrify America charger, although it features a much cleaner design.
The top right part of the V4 charger looks similar to the V3 charger, as it contains the controller and power connections. The rest of the cabinet is populated with the cooling system, judging by the fluid reservoir in the top left section and the cooling radiator at the bottom. The cabinet is designed in such a way that the cooling fluid can’t enter the sealed electronics box.
The pictures from the site also show that the charging cord is longer compared to the V3 design. This is essential for non-Tesla owners to be able to charge, especially with EVs that have the charging port further from the car’s corner. The pedestals are installed in the center of the parking spot, allowing other EVs to charge without blocking the adjacent bays.
The V4 Superchargers would not function differently from the V3 for now, considering that Tesla needs to install new charging cabinets or update existing ones. The fact that Tesla installed them in Europe first has to do with the fact that no Magic Dock or adapter is needed there, as the chargers use a CCS plug by default.
