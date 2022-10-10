Charging a Tesla at an Electrify America Station Feels Wrong, but the Savings Are Worthy

Tesla recently started selling a CCS adapter on its online shop, and people discovered that the $250 price is actually a good investment. Given the recent Supercharger fee spikes, charging your Tesla at third-party stations can be much cheaper.
When Tesla announced the $250 adapter that would allow its vehicles to charge at non-Tesla charging stations, most people started mocking the unwieldy contraption. Placed next to the regular Tesla charge plug used in the U.S., the CCS Combo 1 adapter looks ridiculously large and difficult to operate. Many started advocating for making the Tesla plug universal instead of the CCS plug. Sorry, folks, that’s not gonna happen.
Less than a month later, people who did order the adapter and used it already started to see the benefits. Despite its limitations (it “only” allows charging at a maximum of 250 kW) and peculiar shape, it vastly extends charging opportunities across various fast-charging networks in the U.S. And considering the recent price spikes during the day at Supercharger stations, the adaptor actually proves a good investment.
Tesla fan The Kilowatts shows in a video that the maximum fee for using the fast chargers of Electrify America network is $0.43 per kWh for non-members. At the same time, paying a $4 monthly subscription drops the tariff to $0.31 per kWh. These prices stay the same no matter what time of the day you charge, which can be a good or bad thing, depending on your habits. Either way, this is more affordable than the $0.50-$0.60 per kWh Tesla charges during the day at its Supercharger stations.
There are other perks when charging at Electrify America, as The Kilowatts reveals. Because their chargers are sometimes non-functional, they feel generous and offer complimentary charging sessions quite often. Basically, if you own one of those CCS adapters, you could charge your Tesla for free at Electrify America stations.
Nevertheless, the third-party networks would probably notice this sooner or later and adjust the prices accordingly. Another problem might be the backlash from the owners of non-Tesla electric vehicles. We’ve seen quarrels around charging stations in the past, and they would only get more acute if the non-Tesla chargers get assaulted by Tesla owners. What do you think about Tesla owners charging at non-Tesla charging stations?
Less than a month later, people who did order the adapter and used it already started to see the benefits. Despite its limitations (it “only” allows charging at a maximum of 250 kW) and peculiar shape, it vastly extends charging opportunities across various fast-charging networks in the U.S. And considering the recent price spikes during the day at Supercharger stations, the adaptor actually proves a good investment.
Tesla fan The Kilowatts shows in a video that the maximum fee for using the fast chargers of Electrify America network is $0.43 per kWh for non-members. At the same time, paying a $4 monthly subscription drops the tariff to $0.31 per kWh. These prices stay the same no matter what time of the day you charge, which can be a good or bad thing, depending on your habits. Either way, this is more affordable than the $0.50-$0.60 per kWh Tesla charges during the day at its Supercharger stations.
There are other perks when charging at Electrify America, as The Kilowatts reveals. Because their chargers are sometimes non-functional, they feel generous and offer complimentary charging sessions quite often. Basically, if you own one of those CCS adapters, you could charge your Tesla for free at Electrify America stations.
Nevertheless, the third-party networks would probably notice this sooner or later and adjust the prices accordingly. Another problem might be the backlash from the owners of non-Tesla electric vehicles. We’ve seen quarrels around charging stations in the past, and they would only get more acute if the non-Tesla chargers get assaulted by Tesla owners. What do you think about Tesla owners charging at non-Tesla charging stations?
Charging a Tesla at @ElectrifyAm feels wrong but the money you’ll save makes it feel right ???? #Tesla #CCS #ElectrifyAmerica pic.twitter.com/foJJ9zEDtb— The Kilowatts ?????? (@klwtts) October 9, 2022