1,300\-HP Drag Race\: It's Camaro vs Camaro Down the 1/4\-Mile

I have stopped watching Fast and Furious movies many years ago. The series became disappointing after the third movie (Tokyo Drift), at least from an automotive enthusiast's perspective. Yet I can still quote many of the lines from Vin Diesel or Paul Walker. "I live my life a quarter mile at a time...For those ten seconds or less, I'm free." While we can all agree that these films have a certain degree of silliness, we can't forget how much it all meant to us growing up.

11 photos Photo: autoevolution/Andrei Minzu