Tesla Plaid Drags 9-Second Whipple Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Did Someone Get Stomped?

The owner of the Tesla Plaid Channel promises new Model S Plaid races every week, and so far, has lived up to the promise... and then some more, with around 1,600 races under the host's belt in various Tesla cars and about 550 skirmishes since he got the blue Model S Plaid.
Aside from trying to save the planet, some electric cars are also faster than high-performance sports cars. Naturally, one of the best examples anyone can think of is the Tesla Model S Plaid electric sedan, which currently rocks no less than 1,020 horsepower at a price of less than $109k. That's a sweet deal, right, especially considering that a comparable ICE-powered car, like the 1,025-hp 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, starts at $96,666 before the $1,595 destination charge and a $2,100 gas guzzler fee adds up to more than $100k.
Besides, the Tesla Plaid won't be limited to just 3,300 examples as a way to bid farewell to the ICE-powered Dodge Charger and Challenger models through the seven 'Last Call' special editions before the production variant of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept also embarks on the novel EV journey with nine levels of Banshee EV prowess, including a 1,320-hp 800-volt flagship variant with the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system. Anyway, that doesn't mean the current Challenger can't be a force to be reckoned with even right now, and even against a Tesla Plaid.
So, in the latest vlog episode, the Plaid owner went to Bradenton Motorsport Park in Florida on a windy, chilly day of spring in late May – driven by the constant urging to find a worthy opponent for his stripped-down Model S. By the way, according to the description, that doesn't mean all creature comforts are now gone – only the back seats and most rear material were removed. Meanwhile, both front seats are still in place, along with all door panels, airbags, mirrors, 20-unit stereo speaker, and subwoofer system remain intact." Luckily, after seeing a ZL1 Chevy Camaro and some Dodges, the search didn't last long and along came for a brawl or two, a modified, orange Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that is now blown through a Whipple supercharger assembly.
Because the Tesla Plaid guru was looking for his car's best-ever time, no cameras were fitted on the car's exterior, so we have limited POVs to present this story. Hopefully, that won't be much of a distraction – unlike the potential ruckus among ICE fans that probably hoped the modified Hellcat would be more than up for the task of shutting down the quarter-mile dragstrip glory for the zero-emissions premium sedan. Well, it wasn't the case that day, as both runs saw the Plaid taking home the laurels with 9.19s and 9.22s ETs against the Hellcat's 9.68 and 9.69s passes. Still, not a bad effort from the mighty Dodge, of course. Besides, its V8 soundtrack provided some sweet music to our ears, right?
Besides, the Tesla Plaid won't be limited to just 3,300 examples as a way to bid farewell to the ICE-powered Dodge Charger and Challenger models through the seven 'Last Call' special editions before the production variant of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept also embarks on the novel EV journey with nine levels of Banshee EV prowess, including a 1,320-hp 800-volt flagship variant with the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system. Anyway, that doesn't mean the current Challenger can't be a force to be reckoned with even right now, and even against a Tesla Plaid.
So, in the latest vlog episode, the Plaid owner went to Bradenton Motorsport Park in Florida on a windy, chilly day of spring in late May – driven by the constant urging to find a worthy opponent for his stripped-down Model S. By the way, according to the description, that doesn't mean all creature comforts are now gone – only the back seats and most rear material were removed. Meanwhile, both front seats are still in place, along with all door panels, airbags, mirrors, 20-unit stereo speaker, and subwoofer system remain intact." Luckily, after seeing a ZL1 Chevy Camaro and some Dodges, the search didn't last long and along came for a brawl or two, a modified, orange Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that is now blown through a Whipple supercharger assembly.
Because the Tesla Plaid guru was looking for his car's best-ever time, no cameras were fitted on the car's exterior, so we have limited POVs to present this story. Hopefully, that won't be much of a distraction – unlike the potential ruckus among ICE fans that probably hoped the modified Hellcat would be more than up for the task of shutting down the quarter-mile dragstrip glory for the zero-emissions premium sedan. Well, it wasn't the case that day, as both runs saw the Plaid taking home the laurels with 9.19s and 9.22s ETs against the Hellcat's 9.68 and 9.69s passes. Still, not a bad effort from the mighty Dodge, of course. Besides, its V8 soundtrack provided some sweet music to our ears, right?