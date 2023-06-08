Dodge Viper Drag Races Ferrari F40, Winner Then Challenges an Acura NSX

The original Viper is more than simply bedroom poster material. It's rightfully considered an indirect successor to the Shelby Cobra, although the one and only Carroll Shelby did roll out a replacement of sorts in the form of the Shelby Series 1. Pictured at Santa Margarita Ranch in California, the V10-powered brute in the video below is tasked with racing a classic Ferrari that launched four years before the SR I-gen Viper.

