Recaro Celebrates 100th Anniversary of 24H Le Mans With Special $3K Podium GF Seat

If I were to ask you about a seat manufacturer, the first brand that would probably pop into your mind is Recaro. The premium seat manufacturer's products can be found in both everyday cars and racing machines. Today, the company announced it's celebrating its 60th anniversary in France, where it's also paying tribute to the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans by releasing a limited-edition version of the new Recaro Podium GF performance shell.

6 photos Photo: Recaro