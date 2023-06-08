Recaro Celebrates 100th Anniversary of 24H Le Mans With Special $3K Podium GF Seat

If I were to ask you about a seat manufacturer, the first brand that would probably pop into your mind is Recaro. The premium seat manufacturer's products can be found in both everyday cars and racing machines. Today, the company announced it's celebrating its 60th anniversary in France, where it's also paying tribute to the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans by releasing a limited-edition version of the new Recaro Podium GF performance shell.
24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most renowned races. It was introduced in 1923. In case you're unfamiliar with it, it follows a simple rule: the car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours is the winner. This year, the endurance race will start on June 10.
Recaro's Podium GF is the latest in seating technology. Recaro explains the glass-fiber shell is designed to be used both on and off the track. In fact, according to the company, the Recaro Podium is the only retrofit shell seat on the market with FIA homologation and approval for use on public roads.
Two degrees of padding are available: 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) for the GF M, designed for medium-build drivers, and 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) for the GF L, for larger-build drivers. What's more, the seat has an ABE (German general type approval)/component certification with a 3-point belt.
This 24H Le Mans version is an official licensed product of 24H Le Mans, with the partnership brokered by Le Mans' exclusive licensing agency IMG. It features blue leather, black microfiber, and white stitching, as well as the 24H Le Mans logo on the backrest and seat padding. Customers will be able to get their hands on the special edition seat this summer in Germany with an MSRP of €3,324 ($3,589).
Recaro will have a dedicated booth in the Village at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, open to visitors from Tuesday, June 6 to Sunday, June 11. Two-time 24H Le Mans winners Timo Bernhard and Romain Dumas will introduce the Recaro Podium GF 24H Le Mans, and the seat will remain on display during the entire race week. Fans can also purchase other exclusive Recaro Automotive merchandise in the Classix, Dynamic, and Race product lines.
Recaro recognizes racing of any type, whether it's real-life or virtual. That's why the brand enables sim racers to get in on the celebration with the Recaro Sim Pro Star seat. To mark the occasion, Recaro has prepared another special 24H Le Mans edition seat that comes with blue leather accents, black cushioning, and the 24H Le Mans symbol on the outer shell and padded backrest. The product will be available in the US this summer with an MSRP of $1,095 (€1,017).
