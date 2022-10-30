BMW M Motorsport Launches a Virtual Version of the BMW M Hybrid V8 on iRacing Sim Platform

BMW M Motorsport collaborated with simulation platform iRacing to create a virtual version of the BMW M Hybrid V8. BMW M Motorsport will become the first manufacturer worldwide to make its LMDh car available to the sim racing community. The announcement was made at BMW SIM Live event on Saturday.
iRacing organizes, hosts, and officiates online racing on virtual tracks from all over the world. It's one of the best sim racing games you'll find out there.
The collaboration isn't new – the two companies have worked together for many years. iRacing's developers use BMW M Motorsport's CAS data and findings from its racetrack tests to create a realistic virtual replica of it. This way, sim racers can feel how the prototype truly drives.
iRacing's executive vice president Steve Myers said, "We've been eagerly anticipating the LMDh class for a few years now, and BMW M Motorsport's support has been indispensable in helping us to bring both their entry and the new class to iRacing." The company looks forward to seeing the community's response as soon as the virtual car is released.
Other cars that have been transferred to the virtual world as a result of the collaboration are the BMW M8 GTE, BMW M4 GT4, and BMW M4 GT3.
As you'd expect, some technical details remain unknown, so competitors can't use the information to their advantage.
As for the real machine, BMW M Hybrid V8 will premiere in January 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona, where it'll wear a works design. The prototype is currently being tested in the U.S. with a camo livery.
If you want to experience the car for yourself, it will join the game in the following months. Even though iRacing is free to download, it operates on a subscription basis and charges additional costs for vehicles, servers, and race venues.
