The €140,000 Alpine A110 R Le Mans Marks the 24-Hour Endurance Race's Centenary

Not quite as expensive as the A110 R Fernando Alonso Edition, the A110 R Le Mans costs an eye-watering 140,000 euros. At current exchange rates, that's nearly 150,000 bucks.
Why does Alpine charge so much for a mid-engine sports car with the 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder lump from the Renault Megane RS? First and foremost, it's a limited edition.
100 examples of the breed will be produced. Alpine will begin taking customer orders tomorrow, June 8, in France. This fellow also pays tribute to the world's best-known endurance race, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Alpine competes in the World Endurance Championship with an Oreca-sourced chassis in the LMP2 class, which uses a Gibson V8 engine.
The unique livery of the Le Mans also helps it stand out in the crowd. It combines white and blue, as well as a double line comprising white and blue on the frunk, roof, and the rear wing. Blue fins also need to be mentioned, together with blue piping for the carbon-fiber wheels. There's no rear window, but a carbon-fiber panel that integrates a racecar-like shark fin.
As far as the interior is concerned, the Circuit de la Sarthe is engraved with laser on the sun visor. Which sun visor, Alpine doesn't tell in the attached press release. Alpine couldn't make a case for more than a single photograph of the interior either, which is all the more uncanny given the price tag of this car.
Equipped with track-spec bucket seats from Sabelt, the special edition weighs merely 1,082 kilograms (2,385 pounds). That makes it Mazda MX-5 light, and much lighter compared to the BRZ-GR86 duo from Subaru and Toyota. Capable of hitting 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 3.9 seconds, the A110 R Le Mans tops 285 kilometers per hour (177 miles per hour). Alpine further waxes lyrical about a Road & Track chock, which isn't a reference to the American publication.
The Road & Track chock is designed to lower and stiffen the A110R Le Mans by 5 percent, resulting in more stability at high speed and while cornering. As for the four-cylinder engine mentioned just earlier, it's tuned to belt out 296 horsepower.
In the press release below, you'll find 300 horsepower because Alpine talks in metric rather than imperial units. Torque is estimated at 340 Nm, which converts to 251 pound-feet. A dual-clutch transmission with seven forward gears is tasked with channeling most of those resources to the rear wheels.
In related news, Renault is eyeing a return to the US with the Alpine brand. The return likely involve AutoNation, whose dealership network could be awarded the rights to sell and service the A110 statside. The BWT Alpine F1 Team ran AutoNation branding on both cars during the Miami Grand Prix, thus indicating that the deal may soon become official.
There's also hearsay in regard to new body style for the A110 for 2024, namely a targa with a two-piece metal roof. The internal combustion-engined A110 is believed to be produced well into 2026. Afterward, the A110 is going fully electric.
