Care To Guess How Many Cars Alpine Sold in 2022?

Although challenging for mainstream brands, 2022 was actually a good year for companies making fun-to-drive cars, as most of them managed to part ways with more vehicles than in 2021. Alpine, for one, just posted their sales results for 2022, announcing a record-breaking year.
That said, can you guess how many cars they delivered from January to December? Before answering that question, you should keep in mind the fact that they only have a single model in their portfolio, the A110, albeit offered in different versions, including a few special editions.
So, without further ado, the number is 3,546. That’s how many vehicles they sold last year, and it represented a 33% increase over 2021, and 132% more than in 2020. The Renault-owned brand witnessed significant growth in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, where they sold 43%, 42%, and 39% more cars. Mind you, the majority of the A110 sports cars made their way to the company’s home market of France, where 2,138 of them were sold in 2022, up 32%.
At the opposite end of the chart, only four A110s made their way to Australia, an 86% decrease Alpine reveals. Nine of them were sold in Portugal, down 18%, and another 11 and 34 were shipped to Singapore and Poland, down 45% and 13% respectively. In Finland, a single person ordered the sports car last year, joining two in Martinique, and five in Reunion, where the automaker officially arrived with two outlets. Slovenia and the Czech Republic were part of their expansion in Europe. They opened 40 new showrooms in 2022, bringing the total locations to 140. The growth is said to continue throughout 2023, with new dealers, and the arrival in new countries, including Morocco.
“In 2022, Alpine confirmed the solid momentum initiated in 2021 with new sales records, and a brand still expanding internationally,” said CEO Laurent Rossi. “The dynamic order book has enabled us to maximize production start at our Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Redele. The brand’s future is being prepared with a 100% electric range, and ever-greater ambitions for global growth. The turnaround has been made in a sustainable way, and we need to keep the momentum going to prepare a rich and sporting future.”
Besides opening new showrooms, Alpine also launched three limited edition versions of the A110 last year. These include the A110 GT J. Redele, A110 Tour de Corse 75, and A110 R F. Alonso, all of which were spoken for in less than half an hour. The most extreme model that they have signed yet is the A110 R, unveiled towards the end of the year, which is sold well into the months ahead. The A110 E-ternite electric prototype was also introduced last year, signaling the brand’s zero-emission future.
So, without further ado, the number is 3,546. That’s how many vehicles they sold last year, and it represented a 33% increase over 2021, and 132% more than in 2020. The Renault-owned brand witnessed significant growth in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, where they sold 43%, 42%, and 39% more cars. Mind you, the majority of the A110 sports cars made their way to the company’s home market of France, where 2,138 of them were sold in 2022, up 32%.
At the opposite end of the chart, only four A110s made their way to Australia, an 86% decrease Alpine reveals. Nine of them were sold in Portugal, down 18%, and another 11 and 34 were shipped to Singapore and Poland, down 45% and 13% respectively. In Finland, a single person ordered the sports car last year, joining two in Martinique, and five in Reunion, where the automaker officially arrived with two outlets. Slovenia and the Czech Republic were part of their expansion in Europe. They opened 40 new showrooms in 2022, bringing the total locations to 140. The growth is said to continue throughout 2023, with new dealers, and the arrival in new countries, including Morocco.
“In 2022, Alpine confirmed the solid momentum initiated in 2021 with new sales records, and a brand still expanding internationally,” said CEO Laurent Rossi. “The dynamic order book has enabled us to maximize production start at our Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Redele. The brand’s future is being prepared with a 100% electric range, and ever-greater ambitions for global growth. The turnaround has been made in a sustainable way, and we need to keep the momentum going to prepare a rich and sporting future.”
Besides opening new showrooms, Alpine also launched three limited edition versions of the A110 last year. These include the A110 GT J. Redele, A110 Tour de Corse 75, and A110 R F. Alonso, all of which were spoken for in less than half an hour. The most extreme model that they have signed yet is the A110 R, unveiled towards the end of the year, which is sold well into the months ahead. The A110 E-ternite electric prototype was also introduced last year, signaling the brand’s zero-emission future.