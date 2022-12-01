Alpine A110 R Price Tag Is a Six-Digit Affair, Fernando Alonso Edition Costs Roughly $153k

Alpine has officially opened the order book for the new A110 R today (December 1), announcing at the same time how much it costs in its home market of France.
The Renault-owned brand’s latest proposal in the mid-engine sports car segment has a recommended retail price of €105,000, including tax, or $108,794 at the current exchange rates. For the A110 R Fernando Alonso Edition, which is capped at 32 units, you are looking at a minimum of €148,000 ($153,347).
Boasting a lightweight construction as it tips the scale at 1,082 kg (2,385 lbs), 34 kg (75 lbs) less than the A110 S, the new Alpine A110 R sports improved aerodynamics too, with certain parts reworked, including the hood, and diffuser. The secret to making it lighter is the extensive use of carbon fiber. These are joined by bucket seats inside with six-point harnesses that further contribute to the weight loss.
The same 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, shared with the rest of the A110 models, and the Renault Megane RS, powers the A110 R. It kicks out 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 340 Nm (251 lb-ft) of torque, directed to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission.
Alpine says that the A110 R needs 3.9 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, down from the S’ 4.2 seconds. Tweaked suspension is part of the makeover, together with the semi-slick Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires at both axles, while the stopping power is provided by the composite brake discs.
Sporting some exclusive touches inside and out, the A110 R Fernando Alonso boasts a unique chassis adjustment system that allows owners to drop it by an additional 10 mm (0.4 in), and change the position of the springs. As we already told you, its production is limited to 32 units, a nod to Alonso’s F1 wins, and each one features an engraved plaque on the center console.
