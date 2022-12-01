Alpine A110 R Price Tag Is a Six-Digit Affair, Fernando Alonso Edition Costs Roughly $153k

More on this:

1 Alpine Might Make Their Way to the U.S. of A, Says Renault CEO Luca de Meo

2 Match Your Alpine A110 R With the New €9,000 X Lapierre Bicycle

3 Alpine Alpenglow Concept Looks Like a Spaceship in Paris, Runs on Hydrogen, Emits Water

4 New Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso Edition Unveiled in Same Color As His F1 Car

5 Alpine A110 R Throws the Gauntlet With Carbon Fiber Lightness and Racecar DNA